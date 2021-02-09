Metro & Crime

Herders attack Amotekun personnel as operatives arrest 200 cows, two herdsmen in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun Corps were on Tuesday attacked by some herders in Irese community, Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.
The men of the corps were attacked when they were trying to effect the arrest of the herdsmen for violating the open grazing order in the state and as well leading their herds of cattle to destroy a farm settlement in the community.
With none of the Amotekun operatives injured in the attack, two of the herders and about 200 cows were arrested.
According to the Corps Commander in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, his men had responded to a distress call that some herdsmen had invaded a farm settlement along Irese-Ijare when the herdsmen confronted his men.
Adeleye added that the Amotekun operatives were able to over power the herders after which they were arrested alongside their cows.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

