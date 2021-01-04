Herders attacks/disasters: FG hands over relief materials to Benue

The Federal Government Monday handed over relief materials worth millions of naira to the Benue State government for onward distribution to the poor, vulnerable and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) displaced as a result of Fulani herdsmen attacks.

The items, which were sent in through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, included bags of grains, five trucks of guinea corn and millet.

Speaking during the handover at the State Emergency Management Agency’s headquarters in Makurdi, the representative of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Dinatu Wuyah, who is an Assistant Director in the Department, noted that the relief materials were meant to be distributed among the poor, vulnerable and the IDPs in the state to cushion the impact of their hardships.

The Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Emmanuel Shior, who received the relief materials on behalf of Governor Samuel Ortom and people of the state, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and the Ministry for the gesture.

Dr. Shior assured the Federal Government that state government will do justice to the relief materials and also ensure that they get to the actual people they are meant.

Like this: Like Loading...