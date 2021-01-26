Herders’ attacks: Over 5,000 unprofiled IDPs discovered in Benue community

More than 5, 000 unprofiled Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of militant herdsmen attacks were Tuesday discovered wallowing in penury at Tse-Yandev, a surbub community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.

The IDPs comprised of over 847 households,1000 children, 10 elderly persons and have been living in abject poverty since 2020 without food, portable water and shelter.

When New Telegraph visited the camp located at Tse -Yandev close to the Federal Housing Estate in North Bank, Tuesday, the displaced persons were wearing forlon countenances indicating sign of need and helplessness.

Our correspondent also observed that they had made makeshift bathrooms with branches of palm tree, lacked toilet facilities forcing them to carry out open defecation while most of the little children moved about naked in the cold harmattan weather.

One of the victims, Mama Ukuma Jooji, who is believed to be in her 60’s, said she hails from Kaseyo council ward in Guma Local Government Area, homestead of Governor Samuel Ortom, adding that they had moved to the camp four years ago.

