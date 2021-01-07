Herders cut off farmer’s hand in Benue

Armed men, suspected to be of Fulani extraction, have attacked a farmer, Mr. Odoje Sule, at Okokolo community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State and cut off his hand. New Telegraph gathered that the herders attacked Sule while working on his rice farm on Monday. He was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

The attackers, Musa Nuhu, Mohammed Aliyu, Haruna Mohammed and Yunusa Ahmed, were arrested and handed over to the security agencies. The local government Chairman, Hon. Adoyi Suleiman, in company with military and paramilitary personnel, his council members, traditional rulers and security agencies, among others, went to the community to assess the level of the damage caused to the people. Addressing the people, Suleiman appealed to the traditional ruler of the area, Och’Agbaduma, Chief Moses Iyachi, and the entire Okokolo people to remain calm as security operatives had taken over the matter. He said the government would do everything at its disposal to take drastic measures towards curbing the recurrent attacks of herdsmen on the people.

The chairman added that the four herdsmen, who attacked Sule, had been arrested and taken to Makurdi to face the full wrath of the law. Suleiman thanked the people for not taking the laws into their hands. He said he had directed the Agro Rangers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who were posted to Agatu recently, to be stationed at Okokolo to help protect and prevent future occurrence. Earlier in his speech, the Och’Agbaduma, Iyachi, thanked the chairman and the security agencies for their prompt action. He promised that his subjects would continue to be law-abiding and that the people had confidence in the government.

Also, the Army boss in Agatu disclosed that they were deployed in the area to protect the people and wouldn’t allow herdsmen or other criminals to carry out their heinous crimes. He appealed to farmers to go to their farms in groups instead of going alone, assuring them of security of lives and property.

