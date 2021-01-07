Metro & Crime

Herders cut off farmer’s hand in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Armed men, suspected to be of Fulani extraction, have attacked a farmer, Mr. Odoje Sule, at Okokolo community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State and cut off his hand. New Telegraph gathered that the herders attacked Sule while working on his rice farm on Monday. He was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

The attackers, Musa Nuhu, Mohammed Aliyu, Haruna Mohammed and Yunusa Ahmed, were arrested and handed over to the security agencies. The local government Chairman, Hon. Adoyi Suleiman, in company with military and paramilitary personnel, his council members, traditional rulers and security agencies, among others, went to the community to assess the level of the damage caused to the people. Addressing the people, Suleiman appealed to the traditional ruler of the area, Och’Agbaduma, Chief Moses Iyachi, and the entire Okokolo people to remain calm as security operatives had taken over the matter. He said the government would do everything at its disposal to take drastic measures towards curbing the recurrent attacks of herdsmen on the people.

The chairman added that the four herdsmen, who attacked Sule, had been arrested and taken to Makurdi to face the full wrath of the law. Suleiman thanked the people for not taking the laws into their hands. He said he had directed the Agro Rangers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who were posted to Agatu recently, to be stationed at Okokolo to help protect and prevent future occurrence. Earlier in his speech, the Och’Agbaduma, Iyachi, thanked the chairman and the security agencies for their prompt action. He promised that his subjects would continue to be law-abiding and that the people had confidence in the government.

Also, the Army boss in Agatu disclosed that they were deployed in the area to protect the people and wouldn’t allow herdsmen or other criminals to carry out their heinous crimes. He appealed to farmers to go to their farms in groups instead of going alone, assuring them of security of lives and property.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police arrest #EndSARS protesters, recover guns

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State have arrested 23 members of the ‘End SARS’ protesters who disrupted the Owu Day Festival attended by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other prominent Nigerians on Saturday.   Also, police denied killing two ‘End SARS protesters in Edo State. The protesters in Ogun State gathered in their hundreds as early as […]
Metro & Crime

Abducted Edo deputy gov’s brother regains freedom

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Kidnappers yesterday released Mr. Frederick Shaibu, a younger brother of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. Although the amount paid for his release was not known at press time, a source close to the family disclosed that he was in good health. “I can tell you authoritatively thatFrederickhasbeenreleasedto the family and he is in […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Hushpuppi dupes 1,926,400, steals N168bn

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Dubai Police Force, United Arab Emirates, has released a video showing details of how Ramon Abass, also known as Hushpuppi, was arrested for humongous fraud. This came less than a week after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared Hushpuppi wanted in relation to several money laundering crimes. The Police recovered 21 computers, 47 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica