Herders destroy Ondo PDP chief’s N10m cassava farm

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Herdsmen reportedly invaded and destroyed a N10million cassava farm belonging to the immediate past National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Southwest Dr Eddy Olafeso. The farmland located on 30 hectares of land in the Igbaraoke, headquarters of the Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State was turned to a level ground, while the cows destroyed the cassava on the farm. The farm manager, Mr Adeola Ariyo alleged that the herdsmen uprooted the whole cassava on the farm to feed their cows.

According to him, the workers had concluded weeding the farm before proceeding on Christmas break only to return to meet an empty farm. Ariyo said there were traces of the footprints of the cows and the herdsmen on the farm. The manager said they planned to harvest the cassava and reinvest the money in capital projects but said the hope had been dashed following the destruction of the farm. He however said the incident had been officially reported to the headquarters of Amotekun in Ifedore Local Government saying; “cows have turned the 30 hectares of land into a grazing field.” He said the colossal damage done on the farm by the herdsmen and their cows affected the health of his principal, saying “the herdsmen destroyed the entire farm and destroyed our means of survival.

He said: “I was dazed when I got to the farm and saw the destruction and I had to call my master to inform him and he was devastated with the news. The incident has been reported to the office of the Amotekun Corps.” Olafeso said he had reported the incident to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

 

