Herders/farmers clashes: 21m  cows at risk of extinction in Nigeria 

Indications emerging on Tuesday that about 21 million cows in Nigeria face extinction, if the on going clashes between herders and farmers was not addressed urgently.

The Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS) raised this alarm in Abuja.

NIAS Registrar, Prof. Eustace Iyayi, said the lingering herders-farmers crisis was threatening the development of the livestock sector and by extension the economy of the country.

Iyayi disclosed that the Federal Government was working through the Institute to transform all the grazing reserves across the country to ranches.

He explained that: “Cattle remain valuable national asset to the country and its production must be sustained.”

He also noted that the measure was to end the crisis and address the festering insecurity, while also restoring the economic value of livestock production.

According to him, the Institute would deploy about 2,000 Community Animal Husbandry Officers, who are Graduate Animal Scientists, to join a pool of experts in the Institute in Sustainable Commercial Ranching and Pasture Production.

