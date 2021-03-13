News Top Stories

Herders/farmers clashes: N33trn worth of livestock industry at risk –FG

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Government has expressed worries that Nigeria’s livestock industry worth over N33 trillion was being depleted by the continued clashes between herders and farmers. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, who expressed this concern recently in Abuja, said governments at all levels must take proactive measures to save the livestock subsector from total collapse.

Nanono, who inaugurated the 5th Council of the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS), noted that the idea of assembling scientists from different fields of animal science into the council was meant to reposition the livestock industry, reduce and find lasting solutions to issues relating to animal development in the country. While the minister charged the 30 scientists selected into the council to quickly change the tide of the suffering livestock production. He also called on all stakeholders to proffer solution to herders and farmers crisis.

He said: “The Institute must not shy away from playing a deserved lead role in proffering the needed solution to the current burning issue of incessant conflicts between herders and sedentary farming communities in Nigeria. “Land resource is indeed scarce and not expandable, but science has proven that we can generate all we need with renewable agricultural strategies for both crop and livestock production from the available land resources without any form of conflict. “I strongly call on the Institute to come up with scientific and practicable models that the government can adopt to finally lay to rest this problem.

The President, Nigerian Institute of Animal science (NIAS), Prof. Baba-Yusuf Abubakar, called on governments at all levels to make efforts towards the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan as it was key to resolving the lingering herders and farmers clashes

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: A low-key celebration for Navy

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The effect of the Coronavirus pandemic recently forced the Nigerian Navy to celebrate its 64th year anniversary in a low key. That was a departure the high octane celebrations it was used to. The event was at the Central Naval Command in Yenagoa. Nigerian Navy’s 64th year’s anniversary celebration started on the 25th of May […]
News

Akinyele killings: Hunters arrest suspect with 7 white handkerchiefs, dangerous weapons

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

S ome local hunters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday arrested one person, said to have confessed to killing of eight persons, suspected to be in connection with incessant ritual killings in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.     New Telegraph learnt that seven white handkerchiefs and some dangerous weapons such […]
News

In Iraq bodies lay outside as morgues overflow with COVID-19 casualties

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hospitals and morgues in Iraq are “overwhelmed” according to reports from Baghdad with the chance of contracting the virus remaining “extremely high,” Per Second News has learnt. “The mortuary is full, we are waiting for a car to pick them up,” said a weeping man. Under the scorching heat of Iraq’s summer sun, at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica