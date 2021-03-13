Herders/farmers clashes: N33trn worth of livestock industry at risk –FG

The Federal Government has expressed worries that Nigeria’s livestock industry worth over N33 trillion was being depleted by the continued clashes between herders and farmers. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, who expressed this concern recently in Abuja, said governments at all levels must take proactive measures to save the livestock subsector from total collapse.

Nanono, who inaugurated the 5th Council of the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS), noted that the idea of assembling scientists from different fields of animal science into the council was meant to reposition the livestock industry, reduce and find lasting solutions to issues relating to animal development in the country. While the minister charged the 30 scientists selected into the council to quickly change the tide of the suffering livestock production. He also called on all stakeholders to proffer solution to herders and farmers crisis.

He said: “The Institute must not shy away from playing a deserved lead role in proffering the needed solution to the current burning issue of incessant conflicts between herders and sedentary farming communities in Nigeria. “Land resource is indeed scarce and not expandable, but science has proven that we can generate all we need with renewable agricultural strategies for both crop and livestock production from the available land resources without any form of conflict. “I strongly call on the Institute to come up with scientific and practicable models that the government can adopt to finally lay to rest this problem.

The President, Nigerian Institute of Animal science (NIAS), Prof. Baba-Yusuf Abubakar, called on governments at all levels to make efforts towards the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan as it was key to resolving the lingering herders and farmers clashes

