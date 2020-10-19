Herders, farmers’ conflicts: Kano moves to redesign cattle routes

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has inaugurated the state Stock Routes Committee as part of a conflict mitigation strategy of the Kano State Agro- Pastoral Development Project (KSADP). Speaking at the occasion, Governor Ganduje said the move became necessary to forestall the crises that often occurred between farmers and herdsmen as a result of the blocking of stock routes, damage to crops and resource use.

The governor said due to population growth, many of the stock routes in the state had been encroached, mainly by farmers, forcing the herdsmen to make detours through farmlands, to grazing resources, which often resulted in farmers-herdsmen clashes. Such conflicts frequently escalate to disruption of economic activities, loss of property and even loss of lives.

“Against this background, we saw the critical need to look at the farmers-herdsmen issue objectively, with a view of finding a lasting solution to the problem. “Consequently, as part of a long term effort to ensure sustainable peace and promote socio-economic activities, our administra-tion, through the Kano Agro-Pastoral Development Project, has mapped out strategies to implement several activities aimed at addressing the problems of stock routes, grazing reserves and other developmental initiatives, especially for our herdsmen and farmers.

“Such interventions will significantly reduce conflicts between farmers and herdsmen, enhance pastoralism, control nomadic lifestyle and its repercussions, and bring about socio-economic development of our people”. He said the state government was committed to planning and implementing strategies to prevent community members from encroaching on stock routes based on the conviction that un-intruded stock routes were the basis for peace.

The 19-member stock routes committee was mandated to supervise the activities of local government areas (LGAs) stock route committees to implement its activities smoothly and to mobilise relevant stakeholders (farmers, pastoralists’ security agencies, etc) on the activities of the local government committees. It was also to assist KSADP and consultants on how to achieve their improvement plans in the identified stock routes in various local government areas and to help in stressing the importance of community participation in stock route development in the state.

The committee was also to participate in providing security support and conflict mitigation in all the stock routes in the state. Meanwhile, the governor inaugurated five new vehicles for the Kano State Agro-Pastoral Project, which he said would help in ensuring coordination of the project’s activities across the state.

Like this: Like Loading...