Herders/farmers crisis: Provide grazing reserves, Miyetti Allah patron tells govts

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Thursday backed the position of Nigerian Governors on the ban on open grazing, saying it will help to address farmers-herders crisis across the country.

This is as they asked the federal and state governments to provide grazing reserves with modern amenities to enable the herders to stay in one place.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Thursday, the National Patron of MACBAN, Senator Walid Jibrin, noted that cattle rearing has been in Africa for over 100 years without any consideration to free movement of cattle (open grazing) or any grazing reserves.

He said this was carried out because at that time there were few herders, farmers and cattle especially in Nigeria, stressing that today the population of both has increased with modern techniques of farming consuming land tremendously.

Senator Jibrin further said, with the current international concern on cattle rearing in Africa especially Nigeria, there is need to look at how best this practice will be carried out successfully. “We must note that land in Nigeria is being owned by individuals, federal, and state governments,” he stressed.

He also added: “As a full blooded Fulani man, Sarkin Fulani, and Patron of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), and a concerned Fulani leader in Nigeria, I have a free mind for anyone recommending a ban on open grazing, free movement of herders, and cattle in Nigeria because the practice is getting out dated internationally and is therefore necessary for Nigeria especially the Fulani race to study critically the traditional open grazing believing that the 21st century may never accommodate it.

“When you look at the practice of open grazing in Nigeria compared with what is happening internationally, Nigeria can never continue with traditional open grazing practice. In order to effect a change, the Fulani elites should be bold enough to come out with alternatives to open grazing and advise the Fulanis in Nigeria accordingly.

“Most importantly the various Fulani associations with membership up to 50 must come together and talk with one voice on this tradition of open grazing and not necessarily allow any group to come out to do it for them.”

“Federal and state governments should come to the rescue by providing grazing reserves equipped with hospitals, nomadic schools, electricity, bore holes, cattle markets with modern slaughtering centres, open markets so that our Fulani women will be able to remain in one place to sell milk instead of them roaming about.”

Speaking further he said: “Nigeria must remain one entity and one Nigeria as against what is happening now. We should rely more on dialogue and mediation with herders, Fulani leaders, traditional rulers and our governors in order to end this feud. Our traditional rulers must also be encouraged to participate in dialogue between Fulani herdsmen and farmers for now the traditional rulers are keeping away from handling herdsmen/farmers problems.”

Senator Jibrin further said: “In order to discourage open grazing, the Federal Government should stop the entry of cattle to Nigeria from ECOWAS countries by amending the Article 3 of the ECOWAS Protocol especially referring to free movement of cattle and other livestock without any special undertaking.”

