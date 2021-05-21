News

Herders/farmers crisis: Provide grazing reserves, Miyetti Allah patron tells govts

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Backs govs open grazing ban

 

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

 

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Thursday backed the position of Nigerian Governors on the ban on open grazing, saying it will help to address farmers-herders crisis across the country.

This is as they asked the federal and state governments to provide grazing reserves with modern amenities to enable the herders to stay in one place.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Thursday, the National Patron of MACBAN, Senator Walid Jibrin, noted that cattle rearing has been in Africa for over 100 years without any consideration to free movement of cattle (open grazing) or any grazing reserves.

He said this was carried out because at that time there were few herders, farmers and cattle especially in Nigeria, stressing that today the population of both has increased with modern techniques of farming consuming land tremendously.

Senator Jibrin further said, with the current international concern on cattle rearing in Africa especially Nigeria, there is need to look at how best this practice will be carried out successfully. “We must note that land in Nigeria is being owned by individuals, federal, and state governments,” he stressed.

He also added: “As a full blooded Fulani man, Sarkin Fulani, and Patron of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), and a concerned Fulani leader in Nigeria, I have a free mind for anyone recommending a ban on open grazing, free movement of herders, and cattle in Nigeria because the practice is getting out dated internationally and is therefore necessary for Nigeria especially the Fulani race to study critically the traditional open grazing believing that the 21st century may never accommodate it.

“When you look at the practice of open grazing in Nigeria compared with what is happening internationally, Nigeria can never continue with traditional open grazing practice. In order to effect a change, the Fulani elites should be bold enough to come out with alternatives to open grazing and advise the Fulanis in Nigeria accordingly.

“Most importantly the various Fulani associations with membership up to 50 must come together and talk with one voice on this tradition of open grazing and not necessarily allow any group to come out to do it for them.”

“Federal and state governments should come to the rescue by providing grazing reserves equipped with hospitals, nomadic schools, electricity, bore holes, cattle markets with modern slaughtering centres, open markets so that our Fulani women will be able to remain in one place to sell milk instead of them roaming about.”

Speaking further he said: “Nigeria must remain one entity and one Nigeria as against what is happening now. We should rely more on dialogue and mediation with herders, Fulani leaders, traditional rulers and our governors in order to end this feud. Our traditional rulers must also be encouraged to participate in dialogue between Fulani herdsmen and farmers for now the traditional rulers are keeping away from handling herdsmen/farmers problems.”

Senator Jibrin further said: “In order to discourage open grazing, the Federal Government should stop the entry of cattle to Nigeria from ECOWAS countries by amending the Article 3 of the ECOWAS Protocol especially referring to free movement of cattle and other livestock without any special undertaking.”

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG: Criminal elements planning fresh attacks on airports

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Nigeria’s security agencies are taking a holistic approach to ensuring the safety of the country’s aerodromes, especially those of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Kaduna Airport and those in Sokoto and Kano.   On March 6, 2021, staff quarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, at […]
News

Stock market: Investors gain N331bn in August

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Equity trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday closed the month of August on the positive note with a gain of N331 billion.   Boosted by the remote trading, the equity market defied the negative impact of the continuous spread of COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian economy as investors leveraged on undervalued stocks.   […]
News

Insecurity: Calling for help not sign of weakness, Saraki tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki has said the Federal Government had been overwhelmed by the security situation in the country, but said seeking for help from outside the nation is not a sign of weakness. Saraki in a statement, said this is not a time for partisanship or for people to play […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica