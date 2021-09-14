Herders free to move cattle around Adamu tells El-Rufai, Masari, others

The representative of Nasarawa West in the Senate Abdullahi Adamu yesterday carpeted northern and southern governors against open grazing.

The ex-Nasarawa State governor insisted that the law would not stand the test of time. Adamu, who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Monday, said while movement of herders and their cattle is constitutional, the anti-open grazing law is unconstitutional.

He also said the 1999 Constitution (as amended) does not provide for rotational presidency against calls by many southerners that the South should produce president Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

On the recent acceptance of anti-open grazing law by Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his Katsina counterpart Bello Masari as earlier adopted by the majority of southern states, Adamu said their support was wrong.

He said: “The fact that a governor or two are doing that doesn’t take away the right of herders. Nature abhors vacuum. The duty to protect the rights of farmers rests squarely on the governors. “The question to ask is: have the governors done the right thing? The answer is no.

The stance of some northern governors on anti-open grazing law doesn’t change my position on the law which as far as the provisions of the 1999 Constitution are concerned is a nullity.

“If you can protect a spare parts dealer, why can’t you protect a herder? If government can save private banks with public money, why can’t we do that with herders? I am for modernisation but government must address the problem genuinely.”

On 2023 presidential election, the former governor said those nursing the idea of zoning or rotational presidency should change their minds. He said: “No part of the Nigerian Constitution provides for zoning or rotation of political offices, meaning that for anybody to become President they must be ready to go through the ballot box. You can’t just whisk away a position that is fundamental to the life of a country.

“You can’t talk of merit and talk of zoning. The issue of rotation, let’s just go for merit. Let every party find a way of selling itself in a manner as to garner the kind of votes to deliver the presidential results. It is as simple as that.

“What we are practising is democracy, which is government of the people by the people and for the people. It therefore, amounts to wishful thinking for anybody to be thinking of zoning to get to office.”

