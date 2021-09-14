News Top Stories

Herders free to move cattle around Adamu tells El-Rufai, Masari, others

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja Comment(0)

The representative of Nasarawa West in the Senate Abdullahi Adamu yesterday carpeted northern and southern governors against open grazing.

 

The ex-Nasarawa State governor insisted that the law would not stand the test of time. Adamu, who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Monday, said while movement of herders and their cattle is constitutional, the anti-open grazing law is unconstitutional.

 

He also said the 1999 Constitution (as amended) does not provide for rotational presidency against calls by many southerners that the South should produce president Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

 

On the recent acceptance of anti-open grazing law by Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his Katsina counterpart Bello Masari as earlier adopted by the majority of southern states, Adamu said their support was wrong.

 

He said: “The fact that a governor or two are doing that doesn’t take away the right of herders. Nature abhors vacuum. The duty to protect the rights of farmers rests squarely on the governors. “The question to ask is: have the governors done the right thing? The answer is no.

 

The stance of some northern governors on anti-open grazing law doesn’t change my position on the law which as far as the provisions of the 1999 Constitution are concerned is a nullity.

 

“If you can protect a spare parts dealer, why can’t you protect a herder? If government can save private banks with public money, why can’t we do that with herders? I am for modernisation but government must address the problem genuinely.”

 

On 2023 presidential election, the former governor said those nursing the idea of zoning or rotational presidency should change their minds. He said: “No part of the Nigerian Constitution provides for zoning or rotation of political offices, meaning that for anybody to become President they must be ready to go through the ballot box. You can’t just whisk away a position that is fundamental to the life of a country.

 

“You can’t talk of merit and talk of zoning. The issue of rotation, let’s just go for merit. Let every party find a way of selling itself in a manner as to garner the kind of votes to deliver the presidential results. It is as simple as that.

 

“What we are practising is democracy, which is government of the people by the people and for the people. It therefore, amounts to wishful thinking for anybody to be thinking of zoning to get to office.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Address Nigerians now, Senate tells Buhari

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the nation on the on-going #End- SARS nationwide protest, with a view to ending the agitations. The Senate passed this resolution following its consideration of a motion entitled: “EndSARS and the need for a comprehensive and holistic reform of the Police.”   The motion, which […]
News

AIB blames stormy weather for Chanchangi plane crash

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Accident Investigation Bureau – Nigeria (AIB-N) yesterday released the cause of Chanchangi Airlines crash, which occurred 11 years ago at Kaduna airport with 45 souls onboard. The agency equally released reports of an additional seven aircraft incidents, including Turkish Airlines owned aircraft. Briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Commissioner, AIB-N, Akin Olateru, said that […]
News

Buhari seeks Senate’s nod to reimburse states N148bn

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the National Assembly to approve the reimbursement of N148.14 billion through the issuance of promissory notes to five state governments for federal road projects they executed. The request was contained in his letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, which was read on the floor of the apex […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica