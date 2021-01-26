Herders have killed us enough, no need for negotiations, YWA tells SW govs

The Yoruba World Assembly (YWA), an emancipation body agitating for welfare of the Yoruba race worldwide, Monday kicked against any form of negotiation by the South West Governors with the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, saying that Yoruba people have had enough of the Fulani’s killings.

The group spoke through its Secretary General, Dr. Victor Taiwo, while addressing journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on the state of affairs regarding eviction order given to the Fulanis in Ondo State forest reserves by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), as well as, that given by the youthful warlord and activist in Oyo State, Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho) to the Seriki Fulani in Ibarapa zone, Alhaji Saliu Andulkadir.

While describing Sunday Igboho as a great patriot and true son of Yorubaland, Dr. Taiwo said that instead of the South West governors having dialogue with the Fulanis, they should all emulate Akeredolu and sanction the herders for trampling on the fundamental human rights of the people in the zone.

“It is too late in the day. They have killed us enough. They have messed us enough. We have had enough patience in this land. We speak against brigands who have been destroying our property, destroying our farms; killing our people. To be meeting with Maiyetti Allah people is to us a concession that Maiyetti Allah are the ones causing these troubles,” he said.

Asked what the way forward was, Taiwo said: “the way forward is for our people to protect themselves. The brigands have got godfathers who are prodding them on.

Buhari is an irredentist Fulani man. He does not care what happens to anybody so long as Fulani people exist. There is no law in the world that says that we should not protect ourselves. And that is the basic truth we should hold on to, and we have put machinery in motion already.”

