Metro & Crime

Herders have killed us enough, no need for negotiations, YWA tells SW govs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

The Yoruba World Assembly (YWA), an emancipation body agitating for welfare of the Yoruba race worldwide, Monday kicked against any form of negotiation by the South West Governors with the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, saying that Yoruba people have had enough of the Fulani’s killings.
The group spoke through its Secretary General, Dr. Victor Taiwo, while addressing journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on the state of affairs regarding eviction order given to the Fulanis in Ondo State forest reserves by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), as well as, that given by the youthful warlord and activist in Oyo State, Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho) to the Seriki Fulani in Ibarapa zone, Alhaji Saliu Andulkadir.
While describing Sunday Igboho as a great patriot and true son of Yorubaland, Dr. Taiwo said that instead of the South West governors having dialogue with the Fulanis, they should all emulate Akeredolu and sanction the herders for trampling on the fundamental human rights of the people in the zone.
“It is too late in the day. They have killed us enough. They have messed us enough. We have had enough patience in this land. We speak against brigands who have been destroying our property, destroying our farms; killing our people. To be meeting with Maiyetti Allah people is to us a concession that Maiyetti Allah are the ones causing these troubles,” he said.

 

Asked what the way forward was, Taiwo said: “the way forward is for our people to protect themselves. The brigands have got godfathers who are prodding them on.

 

Buhari is an irredentist Fulani man. He does not care what happens to anybody so long as Fulani people exist. There is no law in the world that says that we should not protect ourselves. And that is the basic truth we should hold on to, and we have put machinery in motion already.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill seven in Kaduna market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Baba Negedu KADUNA Bandits riding on over 15 motorcycles invaded a market in Kaduna State and killed seven people. The victims were two vigilantes and five other residents.   The attack on Wednesday evening at Galadimawa village in Giwa local Government Area of Kaduna State caused pandemonium in the market. The bandits also burnt a […]
Metro & Crime

DCO, protester killed in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Lateef Dada

  A Divisional Crime Office (DCO), DSP Augustine Ogbeche, and a civilian were killed yesterday during a clash between the police and #End- SARS protesters at Atan-Ota in Ado- Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. Thugs also attempted to torch the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC).   A Divisional Police Officer, (DPO), SP Sikiru […]
Metro & Crime

NUJ upraids Fani-Kayode over attack on journalist

Posted on Author Clement James Calabar

Ex-minister’s actions are ‘reprehensible’ – Daily Trust   I’ve no apology, says FFK   Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the verbal attack by Chief Femi Fani-Kayode otherwise called FFK on the Cross River State correspondent of the Daily Trust Newspaper, Eyo Charles.   A video of the assault went viral yesterday, showing the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica