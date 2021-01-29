Metro & Crime

Herders have ruined us, Ondo farmers cry out

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Farmers in Idanre, headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State, have cried out over the invasion of their farms by herdsmen. The farmers, who arrived at their farms for the day’s farming activities, were greeted with vast destruction the herders had perpetrated the previous night with their cows.

The incident occurred a few days after herders, under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), agreed to the terms of the Ondo State government to stop night and open grazing across the state. The farmers at Obasooto farm settlement where the incident happened said all the crops on their farms were eaten up by the cows.

They lamented that millions of naira invested on the farms vanished just in one night owing to what they described as heartlessness on the part of the herdsmen. One of the farmers, Mr. Friday Ayaghi, said his cassava plantation, which he had been cultivating for a while, was eaten and destroyed by the cows. Ayaghi said he invested every penny he had on the plantation in order to use the proceeds to take care of his wife and children. According to him, feeding his family now has become a challenge which seems insurmountable.

For Pa Olatuja Idowu, a physically- challenged octogenarian, it was the same tale of woes. His farm and that of his wife, which had cassava, pineapples, plantains and cocoyam, were destroyed by the herdsmen and their cows. Idowu said the herdsmen first attacked his wife’s farm about 10 days ago but came again to destroy his farm and the rest of his wife’s farm. On her part, Mrs. Sarah Akingbesote narrated that all her over 600 heaps of cocoyam were eaten up by the cows.

The state Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the incident. He said operatives of the corps had been deployed to the affected farms to ascertain the level of the destruction as well as quantify the damage done. Adeleye also said that the state MACBAN chairman had been invited to identify and apprehend herders who committed the crime

Our Reporters

