Metro & Crime

Herders injure two sisters for resisting rape

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Herdsmen have critically injured two sisters for refusing to be raped at Okokolo community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State. The incident occurred a few days after Governor Samuel Ortom raised the alarm over the massive influx of Fulani herdsmen into the state. Ortom had also vowed to transmit an executive amendment bill to the law prohibiting open grazing 2017 to the state House of Assembly to triple the charges for violators of the law as a penalty for the gravity of the offense they commit against people of the state. He said the killer herders had devised new methods of invading the state by using trailers to bring in their cattle.

It was learnt that the three herders invaded Okokolo about 6pm and ambushed the girls who were returning from the farm where they went to fetch firewood. The herdsmen attacked the sisters with machetes for refusing to be raped by the marauders said to be of Fulani extraction. The Deputy Chairman of the local government, Mr. John Ikwulono, confirmed the attack.

He, however, did not disclose the hospital the victims were being treated. On his Facebook page, Ikwulono said the local government Chairman, Hon. Adoyi Suleiman, had condemned the attack, and also wondered why herdsmen would carry out a series of attacks all over the country unhindered. The deputy chairman said that Suleiman had visited the victims to sympathise with them and called on security agencies to evolve different dimensions in tackling the magnitude of criminality in the state. A Fulani recently attacked a farmer with a machete and cut off his hand in the same community.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NBA, former AG bicker over report on Ondo Chief Judge       

Posted on Author Reporter

  Babatope Okeowo, Akure The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Akure branch and a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Charles Titiloye on Tuesday jostled over his recommendation of the investigation of the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu by the State Judicial Council and House of Assembly for delay of criminal […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Bandits kill 5, abduct 8 in Niger communities

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

At least five persons, including a graduate of the Federal College of Education Kontagora, were killed, when bandits, numbering over 100, invaded Angwar Mahogi in the Kusherki district and Rafingora towns of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. This is as the government and people of the state await the release of the 27 […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums shoot 4 persons in Ibadan, cart away N800,000 from looted shop

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Some young individuals on Sunday evening threw sanity to the winds in some parts of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as hoodlums unleashed violence on the Oranyan community where four people were shot. Also, vehicles and shops were looted while the fracas lasted as one of the victims, who gave his name as Badmus Yusuf, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica