Herders injure two sisters for resisting rape

Herdsmen have critically injured two sisters for refusing to be raped at Okokolo community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State. The incident occurred a few days after Governor Samuel Ortom raised the alarm over the massive influx of Fulani herdsmen into the state. Ortom had also vowed to transmit an executive amendment bill to the law prohibiting open grazing 2017 to the state House of Assembly to triple the charges for violators of the law as a penalty for the gravity of the offense they commit against people of the state. He said the killer herders had devised new methods of invading the state by using trailers to bring in their cattle.

It was learnt that the three herders invaded Okokolo about 6pm and ambushed the girls who were returning from the farm where they went to fetch firewood. The herdsmen attacked the sisters with machetes for refusing to be raped by the marauders said to be of Fulani extraction. The Deputy Chairman of the local government, Mr. John Ikwulono, confirmed the attack.

He, however, did not disclose the hospital the victims were being treated. On his Facebook page, Ikwulono said the local government Chairman, Hon. Adoyi Suleiman, had condemned the attack, and also wondered why herdsmen would carry out a series of attacks all over the country unhindered. The deputy chairman said that Suleiman had visited the victims to sympathise with them and called on security agencies to evolve different dimensions in tackling the magnitude of criminality in the state. A Fulani recently attacked a farmer with a machete and cut off his hand in the same community.

