Herders invade farms in Ondo community, destroy crops worth millions of naira

Farmers in Idanre, headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State have cried out over the invasion of their farms by herdsmen.

The farmers, who had arrived their farms for the day’s farming activities on Thursday, were greeted with vast destruction the herders had perpetrated the previous night with their cows.

The incident happened few days after herders under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) agreed to the terms of the Ondo State government to stop night and open grazing across the state.

According to the farmers at Obasooto farm settlement where the incident happened in the community, all the crops on their farms were eaten by the cows led by the herders.

Recounting their loses, they lamented that millions of naira invested on the farms vanished just in one night due to what they described as heartlessness on the part of the herdsmen.

One of the farmers, Mr. Friday Ayaghi, stated that his cassava plantation which he had been cultivating for a while was completely destroyed by the cows.

While emphasizing that every penny on him was invested on the plantation in order to use the proceeds to take care of his wife and children, Ayaghi said all the plans had gone to ruins.

