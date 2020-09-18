Metro & Crime

Herders invade Katsina village, kill five

Bandits said to be herdsmen yesterday killed five farmers at Yanteba village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State. The state Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, confirmed this yesterday in Katsina. Isah disclosed that the bandits invaded Yanteba village about 3am and started shooting sporadically, which led to the death of five farmers. The PPRO added that the bandits went to the village for a reprisal because three of their brothers were attacked two days ago.

He said: “The youth of Yanteba village saw three herders passing through their village, they gathered and attacked them which led to the death of one person while two others sustained injuries. “Police officers from Malumfashi Division rushed to the village and rescued those who did not die.

“Two days after the attack on the Fulani youths, the bandits came for a revenge mission. They killed five people.” The PPRO called on the citizens of Katsina State to stop taking laws into their hands by attacking the cattle breeders. Isah said whenever the rural dwellers come across the bandits they should call the security agents and avoid confronting them. He appealed to members of the public to provide information about the movements and whereabouts of bandits to the security agents for action.

