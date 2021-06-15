Metro & Crime

Herders kill 14, injure seven in Plateau

Herdsmen have murdered at least 14 people and injured seven others in a fresh on Kushe village in Kuru District of Jos South Local Government Area and Zogu village of Basa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

 

The herdermen, who residents called Fulani, invaded the communities about 9.03pm on Sunday and shot 14 people dead.

 

The attackers killed 12 people and injured five others at Kushe village. They later invaded the neighboring Zogu village where they killed two people and injured two others.

 

Those killed were three women and 11 men while seven people survived with gunshot injuries.

 

Some of the victims ran into an ambush by the herders while returning home but others were killed in their sleep.

 

The senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, who is also the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defense, Istifanus Gyang  condemned the attack.

 

He said despite efforts to make residents live in peace, some enemies of the zone were still bent on causing mayhem. Gyang said security agencies must always be proactive and decisive in confronting insecurity since citizens had handed ove

 

 

that responsibility to both government and security agencies. He said: “We must avoid the situation of ‘state capture’ by a few, if not we will continue to have agitations. How can people be for Nigeria when Nigeria does not care for them?”

 

The member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, wept when he sighted the bodies which littered the community. He said: “We are tired of the continuous killings in my constituency without any help.

 

The government must rise up to its responsibility of protecting lives and property. “I, therefore, urge my people to defend themselves because the government has failed in its responsibility of defending the people.

 

“This is why we have been clamouring for state police, because with such arrangements, insecurity will drastically reduce. “I don’t know if government is waiting for this to happen to public figures before it beefs up security in our communities.’’

 

Bagos, who is also the Deputy Chairman Reps House Committee on Anti-Corruption, called on security agencies to intensify efforts at safeguarding the lives and property of the people.

 

The lawmaker also called on the people to be patient and be law-abiding, and not to embark on reprisa  He said: “I am pleading with the people to be patient and be law-abiding.”

 

The Traditional Ruler of Kuru, Gwom Rwei, His Royal Highness Da Patrick Mandung, said the incident occurred on Sunday night. He said the killers moved from house to house, shooting at the people. Mandung called on government and security agencies to intensify efforts at securing the people.

 

He said: “This is a very unfortunate situation; that 12 people were murdered in cold blood for no reason.This is sad and disheartening; I condemn it in totality. “I call on the government to be intentional and proactive in ensuring the safety of citizens.”

 

The Chairman of Jos South Local Government Area, Hon. Gideon Davou, who was also at the scene, appealed to the people to remain calm and not to take laws into their own hands. He said the government would do everything within its reach to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people at all times.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the incident. He said; “More security personnel have been deployed to the area to prevent further attacks on the community and investigation into the crime is ongoing

