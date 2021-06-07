Metro & Crime

Herders kill 20, burn monarch’s palace, vehicles in Oyo community

Makinde calls for calm

 

Armed herdsmen said to be of Fulani extraction have killed more than 20 people, including children and women, during a vicious attack on Igangan community in the Ibarapa North Local Government of Oyo State.

 

The herdsmen numbering about 50, who rode on motorcycles, invaded the community about 11pm on Saturday and attacked the residents.

 

The attack came on the heels of last week’s warning by the state Commandant of the Amotekun Corps, Gen. Kunle Toogun (rtd), that South-West had been encircled by foreign Fulani herdsmen poised to kill and maim in order to capture the zone. The attackers were said to have caught the residents un-awares, shot some people and attacked others with machetes.

 

They also burnt the palace of the Asigangan of Igangan, vehicles, including a truck conveying cassava flour, and Adolak Filling Station. They were said to have operated between 11pm on Saturday and 3am yesterday.

 

A former caretaker Chairman of the local government, Tunji Omolewu, said he had to rush down about 5am yesterday when he received calls informing him that Fulani herders had invaded the town and started killing people.

 

He said: “People had barely retired to bed when they said they sighted motorcycles entering the town. Before our people knew what was going on, they had started killing people. I got the call about 11pm.

 

We were on our way from Ekiti where we had gone to do the Yoruba Nation rally. I got to Ibadan about midnight and when the calls did not stop coming, I decided to come home. I have counted more than 20 bodies.

 

The palace of our monarch was torched. Adolak Filling Station too was burnt. We are assembled here.”

 

The Ibarapa zone had since last year been under attacks by Fulani herdsmen, leading to the sack of the Sarkin Fulani, Abdulkadir Salihu, the Fulani leader and suspected receiver of ransoms from kidnappings in the area by the Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

 

After then, another notorious kidnappers’ baron, Iskilu Wakili, was attacked by some men of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), arrested and handed over to the police. Wakili’s son reportedly boasted that he would ensure the Ibarapa area was brought down.

 

Governor Seyi Makinde said he had been briefed on the attack on Igangan. He urged the residents to remain calm.

 

A Facebook message credited to the governor said that the security operatives were in control of the situation.

 

He said: “I have received the shocking news of the attacks on residents of Igangan, Ibarapaland, in the early hours of this morning. I am currently being briefed on the incident. I urge residents to remain calm as security operatives are now in control of the situation”.

 

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, described the attack as condemnable

