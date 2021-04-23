Metro & Crime

Herders kill Benue chief, villager

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Armed militants have attacked Tse-Zoola community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, killed a village chief, Zaki Hyacinth Ajon, and a resident, Benjamin Anakula. The attack, which occurred about 2am, forced many residents of the community to flee for their lives.

Residents of the community said the attackers were herdsmen of Fulani extraction. It was learnt that the assailants attacked the people in a guerrilla style and immediately left the area. But shortly after the attackers left, Governor Samuel Ortom, who was returning from the burial of former Director General, Services and Administration (DGSA), Mrs. Bridget Mom, wife of former Guma Local Government Chairman, Sebastian Mom, met sympathisers who thronged to the scene of the attack to witness what had happened.

The oldest man in the community, Aho Zoola, narrated what transpired to the governor. He said: “The militia herdsmen, without any provocation, attacked our community about 2am when the people were deeply asleep, and killed Zaki Hyacinth Ajon and Benjamin Anakula.” Ortom later inquired whether the people had rustled the Fulani cows in the past to provoke the herders’ attack but Zoola said no. He said: “The villagers have never had any issue with the herdsmen even when their cattle graze on our crops.” The governor sympathised with the villagers displaced from their homes and assured them that he would do everything possible to deploy security agencies to the area to forestall future attacks.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FCT demolishes Abuja mega store

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

*Says averted collapse The Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) on Monday averted possible disaster by demolishing a mega store located in Dawaki, Bwari Area Council for allegedly failing integrity test. Department of Development Control said the twin apartment attached to the demolished building had earlier collapsed, and the owner disregarded all stop work orders. The Director, Department […]
Metro & Crime

Agric: Bello inaugurates 100 tractors for farmers

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Towards his efforts at enhancing agricultural inputs in the state, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State Wednesday flagged off the distribution of 100 tractors to farmers and education materials schools in the 21 local government areas of the state. The governor, who stressed the need to encourage local farmers towards improving agricultural activities, said the […]
Metro & Crime

Soldiers’ attack: Ortom to reverse ban on use of motorcycles, tricycles

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*As man allegedly commits suicide over burnt bike Days after military forces visited mayhem on communities in Ukum and Katsina-Ala local government areas setting ablaze motorcycles and tricycles, Governor Samuel Ortom Thursday vowed to meet with security agencies to review the ugly situation. The proposed security meeting came just as a middle-aged man was reported […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica