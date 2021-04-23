Herders kill Benue chief, villager

Armed militants have attacked Tse-Zoola community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, killed a village chief, Zaki Hyacinth Ajon, and a resident, Benjamin Anakula. The attack, which occurred about 2am, forced many residents of the community to flee for their lives.

Residents of the community said the attackers were herdsmen of Fulani extraction. It was learnt that the assailants attacked the people in a guerrilla style and immediately left the area. But shortly after the attackers left, Governor Samuel Ortom, who was returning from the burial of former Director General, Services and Administration (DGSA), Mrs. Bridget Mom, wife of former Guma Local Government Chairman, Sebastian Mom, met sympathisers who thronged to the scene of the attack to witness what had happened.

The oldest man in the community, Aho Zoola, narrated what transpired to the governor. He said: “The militia herdsmen, without any provocation, attacked our community about 2am when the people were deeply asleep, and killed Zaki Hyacinth Ajon and Benjamin Anakula.” Ortom later inquired whether the people had rustled the Fulani cows in the past to provoke the herders’ attack but Zoola said no. He said: “The villagers have never had any issue with the herdsmen even when their cattle graze on our crops.” The governor sympathised with the villagers displaced from their homes and assured them that he would do everything possible to deploy security agencies to the area to forestall future attacks.

