Herders kill Benue varsity student, seven aid workers

Gunmen have killed a 200 level student of the Department of Public Administration, Benue State University, Makurdi, Mr. Japhet Toryila, and seven aid workers.

 

The student was killed on Sunday alongside the aid workers and a volunteer for 360HSCD, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) working on HIV/ AID testing and counselling in the state.

 

Guma is the worst hit local government in the state by the humanitarian crisis arising from armed herdsmen’s attacks and killings.

 

The New Telegraph learnt  that Toryila, who completed his semester examinations recently, was an orphan who farmed to  pay his tuition fees. The aid workers had been on routine weekend supervision at Tomanyiin village in Guma Local Government Area. It was learnt that bodies of some of the aid workers, who were abducted, were later found in the bush between Ivokor and Yogbo villages.

 

A source from the area said someone called the telephone line of one of the aid workers after learning of their abduction by herdsmen.

The herder, who picked the victim’s call, confirmed the killing and said it would continue until Governor Samuel Ortom responded to their demand to repeal the law prohibiting open grazing in the state.

 

The source said eight bodies had been recovered from  Tomanyiin village by security operatives and youths from the area. In 2017, the state passed the law banning open grazing in favour of ranching.

 

The Chairman of Guma Local Government Area, Mr. Caleb Abah, confirmed the killing and the casualty figure. Aba said four people, including the aid workers, were killed in Mbabai, three in Nzorov and one in Uvir council ward of Guma on Sunday night.

He said: “I have directed that the deceased be buried immediately but corpses of the two aid officials have been taken away by their organisation. It is members of OPWS that evacuated the corpses.

 

The matter has been reported to security operatives in the state.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident.

She said: “Only three people were attacked and killed on their way to the farm in Tomanyiin in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.”

