Herders kill commercial mototcyclist in Benue

Suspected armed Fulani militants at the weekend reportedly killed a commercial motorcyclist in Benue State.

The motorcyclist, identified as Terwase Iorbee aka ‘Google’, met his untimely death along Anguhar road in Gwer West Local Government Area.

The deceased was reported to be returning from a routine trip after he had dropped a passenger and was retreating to his base when he ran into his assassins who waylaid and brutally killed him.

New Telegraph learnt that the herders snatched over N40, 000 from a female passenger whom Iorbee carried to go and buy fresh fish for sale and spared her while the cyclist was unlucky as he was murdered.

Benue State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene confirmed the attack and killing.

She said the suspects have been apprehended and handed over to the command for possible prosecution.

