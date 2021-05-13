Herders kill Man O’War member in Oyo

Herders have killed a member of Man O’War on Igangan-Iganna Road, Iwere-Ile, in the Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State. The deceased, Oluwole Oke, said to be in his 30s, was a Commander of the voluntary paramilitary organisation in Iserin, Igboora before his untimely death on Monday.

Oke was said to have taken his fiancée, who came visiting, to her town, but was stopped on Igangan-Iganna Road, Iwere and shot. A source said the Man O’War uniform he was wearing could have sold him out as he could have been mistaken for a security operative. “What happened was that on Monday, Oke took his fiancée from Igboora to her town somewhere in either Iganna or Iwere- Ile.

He took her on his bike. “By the time he was leaving, he was wearing his Man O’War uniform because he just left the meeting. He had a shorts on (Man O’War uniform) and a black ’round neck’ with the Man O’War logo and ‘Security’ inscription at the back. “As he left about 6pm, they flashed him and he thought they were policemen and he stopped. As he stopped, maybe they thought he was an Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) member or vigilante based on his dressings and immediat e ly they released a bullet on him and he died. “They didn’t even steal anything from him. They didn’t take his phone, or his money or even his bike, they just killed him.

It was the lady who gave the account of what happened but the lady didn’t return to Igboora,” the source said. Oke’s body was initially deposited at Iganna Police Station before it was handed over to the family yesterday. His remains were said to have been buried. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso, said investigations were still ongoing on the matter. He said: “The unfortunate incident was reported about 9.40pm on 10/05/2021. Our operatives acted upon information received about a lifeless body who was later discovered to be that of late Olabode O l u w o l e ‘m’ aged 33 years lying on Iwere- Ile Road. Investigations are still actively ongoing as of this moment.”

