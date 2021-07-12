News Top Stories

Herders kill three farmers in Benue

Suspected Fulani bandits yesterday attacked the Tse Aande, Mbaner, Mbagwen, Agan Council Ward, Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, leaving at least three farmers dead.

 

The attackers invaded the local government in the early hours of Sunday shooting sporadically when the people were still sleeping. Chairman of Makurdi Local Government Area, Anthony Dyegeh, confirmed the attack and murder of his subjects, saying many other people sustained varying degrees of injuries.

 

Speaking, Dyegeh expressed worry over the incessant attacks which according to him, will go a long way to worsen the prevailing food insecurity in the state. Dyegeh personally visited the scene of the attack accompanied by Major Ukpo,

Artillery Commandant of 72 Barracks and several military personnel for an on the spot assessment of destruction caused by the militants.

 

Speaking during the assessment tour, Dyegeh lamented over the killings and called on security personnel to intensity surveillance to end the attacks.

