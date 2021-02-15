Herders kill three farmers in Ondo

Suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded Ijugbere axis of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State at the weekend and killed three farmers working on their farms.

This came a few hours after bandits attacked men of the Amotekun Corps at Ute in the same Owo Local Government Area.

The herders reportedly killed the farmers in the forest reserves on Saturday. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had already given herdsmen a quit notice from government reserves, banned underage and night grazing in all parts of the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Agriculture, Mr. Akin Olotu, confirmed the killing via a text message yesterday. Olotu described the killing as unfortunate.

He said: “Those blaming Governor Akeredolu for saying the illegal occupants should vacate the forest should bury their heads in shame.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro, did not respond to several calls and text messages sent to him on the killing.

Like this: Like Loading...