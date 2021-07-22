Herders kill three-month-old baby, three others in Benue

Herdsmen said to be Fulani yesterday invaded Ulevakaa village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, killing a three-month-old baby boy and three adults. Among the three others were a man and his wife. The latest attack came barely three days after the herdsmen invaded the local government and murdered eight people – a 200 Level student of the Department of Public Administration, Benue State University, Makurdi, Mr. Japhet Toryila, three aid workers and four others.The three-month-old baby was reportedly shot in the chest while his mother was shot on her lap. The New Telegraph was told that the herdsmen blocked the road between Umenger and Uikpiam villages before launching the attack. They also killed another man identified as Terver and his wife who were returning home from the Uvir community. Witnesses said the herders butchered the fourth victim, Solomon Kumaiin. A survivor, Mr. David Mzer, told journalists that he and his friends narrowly escaped being killed. Mzer said the gunmen riddled his friend’s car with bullets when they ran into the blockade. He added: “My friend and I were on our way to Umenger in Guma Local Government Area, where our friend, Hon. James Igbudu, informed his kinsmen of his decision to contest the Makurdi/Guma House of Representatives seat in 2023. “Fulani herdsmen opened fire on the car of my friend, Charles Shabu, who was also conveying my brother, Joseph Terdoo Gber, at Ulevkaa village. Shabu, who was also accompanying us, was far behind us as he stopped on the road after we took off. “After failing to get Shabu, the Fulani herdsmen blocked the road, and opened fire on a Toyota Picnic, killing a threemonth- old baby who was shot in the chest, while his mother was shot on her lap. “My colleague, Philip Mbakuuv Ankyhquwa, who was directly behind the Toyota Picnic, on seeing the herders shot at the car in front of him, stopped and returned to Uikpam.

