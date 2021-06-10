Metro & Crime

Herders kill two brothers, two other hunters in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Suspected herdsmen ambushed and murdered four local hunters, who were members of a vigilance group, at Faje community in the Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State on Tuesday evening. It was learnt that five local hunters were attacked by their assailants about 7pm on a bushy path a few metres from the village. Three of the hunters were killed by the suspected herdsmen, while two others, who sustained gunshot injuries, ran back to the village to alert members of the community. One of the two died yesterday morning. However, before the villagers got there, the herdsmen had fled with one of the hunters’ two motorcycles, abandoning the one they rode to the area. Two of the victims were siblings. A member of the community said the herdsmen had earlier abducted a hunter in the community.

The resident said the abducted villager raised the alarm by using his phone to call his colleagues to tell them what had happened, including the location of the attackers. According to him, the five hunters were going to rescue their abducted colleague when they ran into the ambush.

He said: “Five of the hunters mobilised in two motorcycles to the place. But as they approached the vicinity, the Fulani immediately opened fire on them, killing three who were on the first motorcycle on the spot. The deceased names are Muri, Segun and Laide.

“The other two on the other motorcycle sustained bullet wounds and one of them was taken to the hospital for treatment while the other who was initially taken to a tradomedical home to remove the bullets later died this morning (yesterday. “The incident occurred about 7pm on Tuesday. It was preceded by sporadic shooting.

The victims’ bodies were retrieved from the police in Otte on Tuesday and buried today (yesterday), according to Islamic rites.” Another member of the community confirmed that two of those killed were brothers. He said: “Two of the victims are of the same parents. One of the motorcycles used by the attackers was recovered by the vigilantes and had been deposited at the Otte Divisional Police Station.” The herders also attacked a tomato farmer, Akeem Adeboyinbo, on his farm at Ballah community, also in Asa Local Government Area. He was given multiple machete cuts. Doctors are said to be battling to save Adeboyinbo’s life at a private hospital in Otte community. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said the command had commenced investigation into the matter. He also said efforts were on to bring the perpetrators to book.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen’s shooting of 16 Kano indigenes shocks Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The ancient city of Kano is in deep mourning following the murder of 16 people from the state by gunmen. The illustrious sons of Kano were said to be coming back from Abuja when the gunmen, in their numbers, ambushed them. Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was shocked on receiving the news on Thursday. He said: “We […]
Metro & Crime

Sapele/Ologbo/Benin Road: Group commends Omo-Agege for intervention

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Niger Delta Emerging Youths Initiative, a pro Niger Delta group has applauded the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his timely intervention to remedy the very bad Sapele/Ologbo/ Benin axis of the East-West federal highway. National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Felix Akpoyibo gave the commendation in a statement issued in Benin, Sunday. He […]
Metro & Crime

FCTA vows to sustain fight against illegal developers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has vowed to sustain its ongoing fight against lawless estate developers. Director, Department of Development Control, Murktar Galadima disclosed this on Thursday when his team stormed an illegal construction site at Sil Estate, Mbora district. Galadima also debunked allegations of N10 million bribery, reportedly offered by the owner of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica