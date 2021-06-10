Herders kill two brothers, two other hunters in Kwara

Suspected herdsmen ambushed and murdered four local hunters, who were members of a vigilance group, at Faje community in the Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State on Tuesday evening. It was learnt that five local hunters were attacked by their assailants about 7pm on a bushy path a few metres from the village. Three of the hunters were killed by the suspected herdsmen, while two others, who sustained gunshot injuries, ran back to the village to alert members of the community. One of the two died yesterday morning. However, before the villagers got there, the herdsmen had fled with one of the hunters’ two motorcycles, abandoning the one they rode to the area. Two of the victims were siblings. A member of the community said the herdsmen had earlier abducted a hunter in the community.

The resident said the abducted villager raised the alarm by using his phone to call his colleagues to tell them what had happened, including the location of the attackers. According to him, the five hunters were going to rescue their abducted colleague when they ran into the ambush.

He said: “Five of the hunters mobilised in two motorcycles to the place. But as they approached the vicinity, the Fulani immediately opened fire on them, killing three who were on the first motorcycle on the spot. The deceased names are Muri, Segun and Laide.

“The other two on the other motorcycle sustained bullet wounds and one of them was taken to the hospital for treatment while the other who was initially taken to a tradomedical home to remove the bullets later died this morning (yesterday. “The incident occurred about 7pm on Tuesday. It was preceded by sporadic shooting.

The victims’ bodies were retrieved from the police in Otte on Tuesday and buried today (yesterday), according to Islamic rites.” Another member of the community confirmed that two of those killed were brothers. He said: “Two of the victims are of the same parents. One of the motorcycles used by the attackers was recovered by the vigilantes and had been deposited at the Otte Divisional Police Station.” The herders also attacked a tomato farmer, Akeem Adeboyinbo, on his farm at Ballah community, also in Asa Local Government Area. He was given multiple machete cuts. Doctors are said to be battling to save Adeboyinbo’s life at a private hospital in Otte community. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said the command had commenced investigation into the matter. He also said efforts were on to bring the perpetrators to book.

