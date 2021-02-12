Herders kill two in Ogun communities

Assailants wore bullet-proof vests -Residents

We’ll be ruthless with trouble-makers -Abiodun

Herdsmen believed to be of Fulani extraction yesterday killed two villagers in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State. The victims – Isiaka Apesin and Oguntosin Adebayo – were killed in an ambush by the herdsmen, who attacked the villagers about 5am. Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has condemned the attack on villagers. The herdsmen laid an ambush for the villagers on the Owode Ketu-Ijoun-Tata Road and killed them.

Yewa, in Ogun West Senatorial District of Ogun State, has been under attacks by herdsmen who have laid siege to communities in the district. About four days ago, a farmer, Dele Olowoniyi, was butchered to death by herdsmen in his sleep in his farm settlement at Oha village, Imeko, in Imeko- Afon Local Government Area of the state. A resident, who identified himself simply as Gbenga, told New Telegraph that two villagers were killed in an ambush by the herdsmen. He said: “Herders went to lay an ambush for people in my village, Owode-Ketu, about 5am. “Two corpses of locals have been found. Herders laid an ambush for locals on Owode Ketu-Ijoun-Tata Road about 5am today (yesterday) and killed two. “Police from Eggua have evacuated the corpses.”

The incident forced closure of schools, hospitals and other businesses as villagers scampered for safety. The Baale of Owode-Ketu, Rev. Sanya Fabuyi, told New Telegraph that the herdsmen came with sophisticated weapons. Fabuyi said the villagers were helpless as the herdsmen shot sporadically, causing panic in the community.

He said: “We are being attacked, we need help, the police should please come to our rescue. The herdsmen came with sophisticated weapons and shot sporadically.” The youth leader of the community, Mr. Sina Olaleye, said the herdsmen, who wore bulletproof vests, immediately moved into the forest after the attack.

He said: “The herdsmen were more than 100 and some of them were putting on bullet-proof vests. “They (herdsmen) are still in the forest now and the police are here combing the forest. “All schools and businesses have been shut down and our people are indoors for fear of being attacked.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, but said the police could not ascertain whether the attackers were Fulani herdsmen.

The PPRO said two people were killed, but no arrest had been made so far. Oyeyemi disclosed that a joint security team comprising the police, local hunters, youths and the local vigilantes was currently on the trail of the assailants.

He said: “We are combing the bush right now. All the Area Commanders of the police divisions, all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in that area, the hunters and the youths of all the communities (Eggua, Igbogila, Sawonjo and others), hunters and men of the local vigilance group have joined the police to comb the forest.

“The Area Commander of Ayetoro Division is leading the onslaught. We are still in the bush now combing for those people. Meanwhile, Abiodun warned perpetrators of violence in Owode-ketu, Eegua, Igan-Alade and Igbogila areas of the state. The governor said his administration would leave no stone unturned in curtailing the activities of brigands in the state. Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Kunle Somorin, ordered the deployment of a special task force comprising the Nigeria Police, personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) and local vigilantes to ensure safety of lives and property. He said: “We shall spare no action, including ruthless ones, to bring peace, public order into every hamlet, town and city in the Gateway State.”

