Metro & Crime

Herders kill two, set Osun village ablaze

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Herdsmen have killed two, injured several others and burnt Baba Egbe village in Ife South Local Government Area of Osun State. Chief Adegbaju Tajudeen, who reported the case at Ifetedo Police Station, said that Mr. Tesi Olugbode and Mrs. Kofoworola were killed by the invaders.

Tajudeen said the attackers inflicted several machete cuts on the victims who bled to death in the absence of assistance to take them to hospital. The Osun Police Command has, however, transferred the case to the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi in Lagos.

After receiving the case file, the FCID Annex referred it to the head of Team B, the unit in charge of related cases, for action. Preliminary investigations revealed that the herders, suspected to be of Fulani extraction, had been laying claim to Baba Egbe village and other neighbouring villages in the community before the invasion. Tajudeen alleged that armed herdsmen had been raiding the village, kidnapping and collecting ransom before releasing their victims. The invaders, according to him, burnt down the village because the villagers refused to pay ransom.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Delta gas explosion victims moved to UBTH, FMC

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Okowa picks bill, visits families   Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has picked the bills for the treatment of the 11 victims of the gas plant explosion at Agbor, Ika axis of Delta State.     The Saturday night explosion also claimed four lives and burnt several residential buildings around the gas plant.   The governor also […]
Metro & Crime

Uphold your father’s legacies, Diri tells Okowa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has  urged his Delta State counterpart and the entire Okowa family to continue to uphold the worthy legacies of their patriarch, Pa Okorie Arthur Okowa  stating that they should be  consoled because he lived a fulfilled life. Speaking on Wednesday in Asaba during a condolence visit […]
Metro & Crime

Report: Gunmen abduct PUNCH journalist in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

  A correspondent with The PUNCH Newspaper, Okechukwu Nnodim has allegedly been kidnapped by unknown gunmen at his residence in Abuja. Sources close to the family of the kidnapped victim had confirmed the information to THE WHISTLER on Thursday. According to the source, the four-man gang gained access to his resident by jumping his fence […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica