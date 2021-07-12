Herders kill youth leader, injure two others in Ibadan

Herdsmen on Saturday shot dead a Yoruba youth leader in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State, during an attempt to abduct some people.

The youth leader, popularly known as Olori Odo, was shot by the herdsmen said to be Fulani, who invaded Akinkunmi village near Kara Market where cattle, rams and other livestock are sold.

The kidnappers also shot two other people, who were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso, yesterday said that some of the suspected kidnappers had been arrested with the assistance of vigilantes and hunters in the community.

The New Telegraph was told that the Fulani herdsmen, numbering about seven, invaded the village on Saturday and attempted to kidnap two people. One of the victims escaped and ran to Akinkunmi village to seek help.

To assist the victims and ward off the kidnappers, Olori Odo and other youths went in search of the gunmen. However, the kidnappers shot Olori Odo and two others.

The PPRO did not disclose the number of suspects arrested in connection with the killing.

He said: “An abduction was foiled by the command’s operatives attached to Moniya Divisional Police Headquarters in collaboration with vigilantes and local hunters upon the strength of a distress call received in the early hours of Saturday.

“So far, arrests have been made while comprehensive investigations are ongoing to apprehend other culprits linked with the foiled abduction

