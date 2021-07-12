Metro & Crime

Herders kill youth leader, injure two others in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN Comment(0)

Herdsmen on Saturday shot dead a Yoruba youth leader in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State, during an attempt to abduct some people.

 

The youth leader, popularly known as Olori Odo, was shot by the herdsmen said to be Fulani, who invaded Akinkunmi village near Kara Market where cattle, rams and other livestock are sold.

 

The kidnappers also shot two other people, who were rushed to hospital for treatment.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso, yesterday said that some of the suspected kidnappers had been arrested with the assistance of vigilantes and hunters in the community.

 

The New Telegraph was told that the Fulani herdsmen, numbering about  seven, invaded the village on Saturday and attempted to kidnap two people. One of the victims escaped and ran to Akinkunmi village to seek help.

 

To assist the victims and ward off the kidnappers, Olori Odo and other youths went in search of the gunmen. However, the kidnappers shot Olori Odo and two others.

 

The PPRO did not disclose the number of suspects arrested in connection with the killing.

 

He said: “An abduction was foiled by the command’s operatives attached to Moniya Divisional Police Headquarters in collaboration with vigilantes and local hunters upon the strength of a distress call received in the early hours of Saturday.

 

“So far, arrests have been made while comprehensive investigations are ongoing to apprehend other culprits linked with the foiled abduction

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Six killed, houses burnt as OPC, cultists clash in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh

Govt imposes curfew on Ikare-Akoko over chieftaincy tussle At least six people have been killed during a clash between members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and suspected cultists in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State. Also, the state government yesterday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Ikare-Akoko in Akoko […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos’ daily waste generation hits 14,000 metric tons

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government has said that the daily waste generation in the state has hit an estimated 14,000 metric tones following the increasing population in the state. This was even as the state government said that it has received and treated over 912 public complaints emanating from religious organisations, clubs, industries and other sources […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos NUJ mourns veteran sports writer, Muyiwa Daniel

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Lagos State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has described as shocking the death of veteran sports writer, Muyiwa Daniel. The State NUJ Chairman, Adeleye Ajayi said this in a statement in Lagos. “We were optimistic that he would overcome the sickness, unfortunately, he passed on while about to undergo surgery […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica