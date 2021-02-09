Metro & Crime

Herders lay siege to Oyo community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

 

Fear has gripped residents of Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State as armed Fulani have besieged a community in the area. An auditor with a notable company, who is a native of Eruwa, Headquarters of Ibarapa East, Mr. Ogunlana, yesterday narrated how he narrowly escaped being killed by Fulani herdsmen who shot at him several times on Saturday.

 

This is contrary to the declaration yesterday by the Commandant of the Amotekun Security outfit in the state, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd), that the Ibarapa area of the state was now safe and that anybody could walk and drive through the zone freely.

 

Olayanju had earlier in a statement said that anybody who wanted to believe his claim should come along with him on a tour of the communities in Ibarapa and they would see that the areas were peaceful and safe. He also denounced some audio and video posts on social media, which tend to raise what he called “clearly unfounded alarms” about the Ibarapa security situation.

 

According to him, he has been moving in and out of the area for days now. Farmers and the law-abiding people in the area, he said, were going about their businesses without molestation.

Denouncing the Amotekun boss’ claims, however, Ogunlana said he was driving on the Eruwa-Ibadan Road on Saturday evening when he heard a gunshot from behind him, but realised later that he was being targeted by some heavily-armed Fulani herdsmen.

 

He said: “I escaped a kidnapping attack on Eruwa-Ibadan Road. When I first heard a gunshot, I thought it was my tyre that deflated but I didn’t stop, only to set my eyes on three of them firing at me and my car. I could see five fully armed Fulani men on the road. “My car was shot at repeatedly.

 

Bullets damaged my tyres and pierced the gearbox of my car. But by divine intervention, I just saw that I escaped because I did not stop.” Insisting that the attackers were of Fulani extraction, Ogunlana said that there was a Fulani settlement on that road, and that a very rich man had earlier been killed by Fulani herdsmen on the road for refusing to follow them after he was attacked.

 

He added: “There is a popular market on the road between Ibadan and Eruwa. The name of that market is Okolo Market. Okolo Market is just eight kilometres away from Eruwa.

 

There is a Fulani market called Kara Market; it is about four kilometres away from Okolo. Between Okolo and Kara Market is a place called Tipala. Tipala is about two minutes drive to Kara Market.

“A few days ago, Fulani attacked another person on the same road. The person was reported to be rich and the person was killed by the Fulani upon his refusal to follow them.”

 

A source told New Telegraph yesterday that some people driving from Eruwa to Ibadan on Sunday were attacked by herdsmen.” “They opened fire on a vehicle going from Ibadan to Eruwa. They are now hospitalised,” the source said

 

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mother, boyfriend charged with murder, abuse of three-year-old boy

Posted on Author Reporter

  A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with the murder and abuse of her three-year-old son. Tracy Ann Bissett, 33, and Judson Sier Dunnavant, 38, were arrested in Siler City, North Carolina, on Thursday, reports Sky News. Bissett’s three-year-old son, Evan Preston Marrero, died in December, according to an online obituary. The arrests […]
Metro & Crime

I wanted my baby to die, says 22-year-old mother

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

…sold baby to pastor for N10,000   A 22-year-old lady, Seun Oladayo, has been arrested in Ondo State for allegedly selling her day-old baby for N10,000.   The suspect, Oladayo, reportedly contacted a pastor to buy her baby for N10,000. Oladayo said she wanted the baby dead because she had no means of taking care […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Man tortured to death, thrown into river during cult initiation  

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya   ABAKALIKI

A 32-year-old man,  Nwali Kingsley, was on Tuesday remanded in the Abakaliki Correctional facility, Ebonyi State  by a Magistrate Court sitting in the state capital for allegedly torturing one, Nwafor Johnson to death during a cult initiation in the state. The suspect, and others at large, it was learnt, also  tortured another victim, one, Chigbo Ugbala, with sticks and machetes, during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica