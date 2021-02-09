Herders lay siege to Oyo community

Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Fear has gripped residents of Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State as armed Fulani have besieged a community in the area. An auditor with a notable company, who is a native of Eruwa, Headquarters of Ibarapa East, Mr. Ogunlana, yesterday narrated how he narrowly escaped being killed by Fulani herdsmen who shot at him several times on Saturday.

This is contrary to the declaration yesterday by the Commandant of the Amotekun Security outfit in the state, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd), that the Ibarapa area of the state was now safe and that anybody could walk and drive through the zone freely.

Olayanju had earlier in a statement said that anybody who wanted to believe his claim should come along with him on a tour of the communities in Ibarapa and they would see that the areas were peaceful and safe. He also denounced some audio and video posts on social media, which tend to raise what he called “clearly unfounded alarms” about the Ibarapa security situation.

According to him, he has been moving in and out of the area for days now. Farmers and the law-abiding people in the area, he said, were going about their businesses without molestation.

Denouncing the Amotekun boss’ claims, however, Ogunlana said he was driving on the Eruwa-Ibadan Road on Saturday evening when he heard a gunshot from behind him, but realised later that he was being targeted by some heavily-armed Fulani herdsmen.

He said: “I escaped a kidnapping attack on Eruwa-Ibadan Road. When I first heard a gunshot, I thought it was my tyre that deflated but I didn’t stop, only to set my eyes on three of them firing at me and my car. I could see five fully armed Fulani men on the road. “My car was shot at repeatedly.

Bullets damaged my tyres and pierced the gearbox of my car. But by divine intervention, I just saw that I escaped because I did not stop.” Insisting that the attackers were of Fulani extraction, Ogunlana said that there was a Fulani settlement on that road, and that a very rich man had earlier been killed by Fulani herdsmen on the road for refusing to follow them after he was attacked.

He added: “There is a popular market on the road between Ibadan and Eruwa. The name of that market is Okolo Market. Okolo Market is just eight kilometres away from Eruwa.

There is a Fulani market called Kara Market; it is about four kilometres away from Okolo. Between Okolo and Kara Market is a place called Tipala. Tipala is about two minutes drive to Kara Market.

“A few days ago, Fulani attacked another person on the same road. The person was reported to be rich and the person was killed by the Fulani upon his refusal to follow them.”

A source told New Telegraph yesterday that some people driving from Eruwa to Ibadan on Sunday were attacked by herdsmen.” “They opened fire on a vehicle going from Ibadan to Eruwa. They are now hospitalised,” the source said

