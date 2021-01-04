Herders: We’re not under attack, chased out of Ebonyi

Myeitti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Ebonyi State chapter, Monday said none of their members had been attacked or chased out of the state contrary to what is being portrayed in a viral video.

There is a viral video currently in circulation on the social media alleging that some herdsmen had been attacked and chased out of their base in Ozibo village, Echiaba in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state.

But the Association described the video as falsehood and handiwork of mischief makers who were hell bent in causing disharmony between herders and the people of the state.

Sani Inusa, Secretary of the Association, stated this in Abakaliki while briefing journalists over the viral video.

He said what happened on the 2nd of this month was that one of the herdsmen living in Ozibo village, Echi-aba in the state, Alhaji Adamu informed the Association of his intention to relocate toTaraba State with his family for a Chieftaincy title that will make him to reside in his state and wondered why the viral video was in circulation to twist the facts.

“We wish to inform the general public to disregard the audio and video currently circulating in the social media alleging that herdsmen were being attacked and chased out of Ebonyi State because that is untrue.

“We wish to appeal to security agents to fish out those behind the audio and video and prosecute them to serve as deterrent to others because we have been living in peace with the people of Ebonyi State and nobody should destroy this peace we have been enjoying,” he said.

The state Police command, in a release signed by its Public Relations Officer, Loveth Odah described the viral video as a distorted and misleading video.

Like this: Like Loading...