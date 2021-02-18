Herders: Yoruba Diaspora group declares Bauchi gov persona non grata

A coalition of Yoruba groups and organizations in the Diaspora, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has expressed concerns over breakdown of security in South-West states, seeking massive deployment of security forces in the zone, especially Oyo State, where scores of innocent residents were recently killed and displaced following an ethnic conflict in Shasha area of the state.

This is as the foremost Diaspora group lambasted Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, for justifying Fulani herdsmen carrying guns, describing the governor’s statement as despicable and anarchist for a public official. In a statement issued by the coalition and signed by its Secretary- General, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, YOV said it strongly condemned the violence and provocation in Shasha as the incident might be deliberately designed to subdue the Yoruba nation. According to YOV, the South-West which had been largely peaceful because the Yoruba people were accommodating and friendly, “the spate of hostilities and unwarranted attacks against us clearly shown that our affable trait is being taken for granted.”

Okanlomo stated further that the Shasha market, like every other ethnic conflict, had the potential of snowballing into another brutal riotous conflict like the civil war. While seeking a swift homegrown solution to wanton killings in Yorubaland, the YOV leader called for a public panel of enquiry to probe the Sasha incident, just as he urged the six governors in the zone to develop an immediate and long-term blueprint on security.

