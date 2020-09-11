Herdsman kills ex-scrabble champion in Ondo

Paul Sodje who was ex-Nigerian scrabble captain has been killed by herdsmen. The death of the 55-year-old was confirmed by scrabble federation official Akintunde Akinsemola According to the reports, Sodje was abducted by suspected herdsmen in Ondo state. His body was said to have been found inside the bush in Idoani, Ose Local Government in Ondo state last week. His younger brother Chris was also kidnapped with huge amount of money being demanded for them to be released. ”The Fulani men demanded N100m but later reduced it to N1m and his wife Flora and friends rallied round to raise the ransom. ”Then his elder brother Paul and a friend took the ransom to them, yet the Fulani men murdered the two of them,” Akinsemola said.
Related Articles
Ministry disclaims Pepple, alerts security agencies
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has alerted the general public, Corporate Bodies, security Agencies and the world’s Athletics governing body to be weary of the activities of Pepple SY who is parading himself as the Director General of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria. In a disclaimer notice signed by the Permanent Secretary of […]
Sit tight syndrome, bane of Nigeria’s football’ – Adamawa FC boss
Adamawa United Chairman Emmanuel Zira, has identified the inability of football administrators to relinquish positions easily as the major problem of the country’s football administration. Zira who spoke as a Guest of the FCT Football Update Personality Interview Segment was of the opinion that if a considerate time in leadership positions are provided in the […]
1960Bet rebrands, gets new management
As part of its efforts to return better, stronger and reliable, Nigeria’s pioneer sports betting company, 1960Bet, has unveiled new management and new logo to reposition the brand. The new 1960Bet’s management is on the mission to take the company back to its position as the market leader and mitigate the challenges as well […]
