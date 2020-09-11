Sports

Herdsman kills ex-scrabble champion in Ondo

Paul Sodje who was ex-Nigerian scrabble captain has been killed by herdsmen. The death of the 55-year-old was confirmed by scrabble federation official Akintunde Akinsemola According to the reports, Sodje was abducted by suspected herdsmen in Ondo state. His body was said to have been found inside the bush in Idoani, Ose Local Government in Ondo state last week. His younger brother Chris was also kidnapped with huge amount of money being demanded for them to be released. ”The Fulani men demanded N100m but later reduced it to N1m and his wife Flora and friends rallied round to raise the ransom. ”Then his elder brother Paul and a friend took the ransom to them, yet the Fulani men murdered the two of them,” Akinsemola said.

