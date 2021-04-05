Herdsmen abduct five people returning from wedding

Herdsmen on Saturday evening kidnapped five people at Nando and Igbariam in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State. The abductors have also demanded a N3 million ransom to release the victims. A witness,

Nwachim Okechi, said the incident occurred while they were returning from a traditional wedding in Awka.

He said: “We were coming back from a traditional wedding of our brother, Mr. Gab Nwakemeze. We were on Jim Nwobodo Road through Nando- Igbariam Road close to where the Civil Defence people always stay when we saw them block the road.

“One of our brothers from Aguleri was driving a Venza with his wife in the car and another vehicle was behind him. “In fact, we were in a convoy but the Venza was in front.

The Venza and the second vehicle ran into the herdsmen. The gunmen kidnapped five people and took them into the bush around Igbariam farm. “We have to turn back and run for our lives. I am alive but I don’t know what is the fate of the five people they took away.”

A source in Aguleri told the New Telegraph that the kidnappers were heavily armed. The source added that the gunmen invaded parts of Nando and Igbariam towns and abducted some people.

According to the source, the kidnappers have demanded N3 million ransom. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the police were “on top of the situation.”

According to him, no death was recorded contrary to the report that four people were killed by the gunmen However, the whereabouts of the kidnap victims could not be ascertained at press time

