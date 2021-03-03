Herdsmen: Abiodun deploys joint squad in 3 LGs

Ogun State Government yesterday handed over 10 operational vehicles and 20 motorcycles to Joint Security Interventions Squad (JSIS) for security of lives and property of residents in the security-threat areas in the state. The vehicles and motorcycles were handed over by Governor Dapo Abiodun to the security agencies comprising officers and men of the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, Directorate of Security Service (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Abiodun in his address disclosed that vehicles equipped with communication gadgets would be used for patrol in the affected three local governments of Imeko Afon, Yewa North and Ipokia Local Government Areas. He also used the occasion to assure residents of the state adequate protection and to support the security operatives in the discharge of their duties.

