 Herdsmen ambush Benue Agro Rangers, Livestock Guards kill one

Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Friday evening ambushed men of the Agro Rangers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Livestock Guards during their routine joint patrol in Benue State killing a member of the Guards on the spot and injuring another.

Security Adviser to Benue State Governor, Colonel Paul Hemba (rtd), who briefed journalists on the matter, said the brutal attack took place at Mbalagh district behind the Nigeria Army School of Military Engineers (NASME) Barracks in Makurdi, the state capital. Col. Hemba said another officer of Livestock Guards, who was hit by a stray bullet close to one of his eyes, is receiving treatment while the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital morgue.

“There was an attack on members of the Livestock Guards who went on patrol in company of Agro Rangers at Mbalagh behind NASME Barracks. “On their way back from the patrol, they were ambushed by suspected armed herdsmen who suddenly opened fire on them killing one of them on the spot, his corpse has been deposited at the BSUTH morgue,” he explained.

The Governor’s Security Adviser hinted that the invaders had been targeting the livestock guards to intimidate and stop them from doing their job of assisting other security agencies to check the excesses of marauding herdsmen attacks on communities in the state.

He said when news about the attack filtered into his office, he quickly alerted men of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) who responded swiftly, but said before their arrival the herders had vanished.

Like this: Like Loading...