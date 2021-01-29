Herdsmen and battle against criminality

Barely a week after the hullabaloo and incendiary remarks which trailed the register-or-quit order given by the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to illegal herdsmen operating in the state’s forest reserves, we find it exciting that a purposeful truce has been reached to stop wanton kidnapping, killing and sundry criminality in the forests.

The action pointed to the potency of consultation and discussion in resolving critical issues and engendering mutual understanding with the sole intent of fostering peaceful co-existence as against stoking fire of ethnic jingoism and disregard for law and order.

Obviously, the South-West, especially Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti and some parts of Ogun states have become the epicentre of criminality in recent times, with reference to kidnapping, rape and murder by suspected herdsmen who have taken over the forests.

From the kidnap of 16 market women on November 6, 2020, by a 10-man gang of kidnappers on the busy Owo/Akure highway to the abduction and consequent murder of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi and abduction of Mr. Gbenga Ibikunle and his wife at Uso along the same Akure-Owo Expressway in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, it goes without saying that Ondo has become lurking place of these murderous criminals.

Comparatively, Oyo State has suffered greater fatalities as the Lanlate Renaissance Group claimed that about 10 persons were killed and 25 others abducted by suspected herdsmen in the Ibarapa area of the state in the last two years. Top of the victims were Dr. Fatai Aborode, a businessman and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs. Sherifat Adisa and her cousins who were abducted and later mauled.

The collective failure of government’s security agencies in these states was the precursor of the creation of the Amotekun to perform complementary roles, and consequent emergence of Sunday Adeyemo alias Sunday Igboho.

While the government’s role in preventing the Hobbesian state of anarchy is undeniable, their failure is responsible for the current frustration, anger, aggression by Igboho and his ilk. It is instructive that the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and other stakeholders like the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) finally comprehend the wordings and intent of the governor’s directive in conformity with security and welfare of all citizens as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

With the initial apprehension now out of the way, it is strongly recommended that the governors and all stakeholders must be resolutely committed to implementing the agreement, register herdsmen, avoid night and open grazing and exhibit internal security.

Regrettably, some presidency officials have myopically singled out the “quit notice” out of Akeredolu’s several measures to tame the criminals in Ondo forest, describing it as atavistic and cruel,” it is noteworthy that a robust and unbiased study of the statement indicated that it was conditional and would only affect herdsmen who might spawn the registration. While obtrusive open grazing is archaic in all parts of the world, we found it highly disconcerting that the governor’s comprehensive measures, including ban on night grazing, underage herding, incursion into farmlands, taken within his constitutional powers were widely condemned by presidential aides.

Their remarks not only query their regard for lives being lost daily, and speak to their insensitivity to the multi-ethic and multicultural nature of the country, but attest to a misunderstanding of the governor’s register-or-quit order, on the grounds that it violates Section 41 of the Constitution respecting freedom of movement and residency.

It must be placed on record that years ago, Lagos State government commenced registration of its residents in the interest of the general public. Regarding the Ondo issue, the provisions of Sub- Section 2 also validate imposition of restriction on residency or movement of “anyone who has committed or is reasonably suspected to have committed a criminal offence.” With the current fragility of the country and in respect for the rights of fellow citizens, every Nigeria must avoid the bullying, provocative and divisive statements like one credited to the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, that “all the lands in this country belong to the Fulani.”

The Federal Government should call this group to order and ensure they discontinue this perennial resistance of state government efforts as noticed in 2016, when Governor Ayo Fayose, signed into law the “Prohibition of Cattle and Other Ruminants Grazing,” and Governor Samuel Ortom’s action in 2017 after the mauling of 90 residents by suspected herdsmen. From the preponderance of intelligence available to state governments, herdsmen and some criminals are arrowheads of these killings, making it more imperative for President Muhammadu Buhari to openly condemn the act and revisit the creation of cattle ranches in place of this rancorous and archaic open grazing along with its characteristic threat to life and food security.

Possible impact of Africa’s policy migration on security in the sub-region should also be revisited because of the transnational nature of crimes, more so when criminality is not peculiar to any tribe or region. President Buhari must provide leadership in this regard while his aides stop combustible remarks capable of fuelling ethnic disaffection.

