Editorial Top Stories

Herdsmen and battle against criminality

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Barely a week after the hullabaloo and incendiary remarks which trailed the register-or-quit order given by the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to illegal herdsmen operating in the state’s forest reserves, we find it exciting that a purposeful truce has been reached to stop wanton kidnapping, killing and sundry criminality in the forests.

The action pointed to the potency of consultation and discussion in resolving critical issues and engendering mutual understanding with the sole intent of fostering peaceful co-existence as against stoking fire of ethnic jingoism and disregard for law and order.

Obviously, the South-West, especially Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti and some parts of Ogun states have become the epicentre of criminality in recent times, with reference to kidnapping, rape and murder by suspected herdsmen who have taken over the forests.

From the kidnap of 16 market women on November 6, 2020, by a 10-man gang of kidnappers on the busy Owo/Akure highway to the abduction and consequent murder of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi and abduction of Mr. Gbenga Ibikunle and his wife at Uso along the same Akure-Owo Expressway in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, it goes without saying that Ondo has become lurking place of these murderous criminals.

Comparatively, Oyo State has suffered greater fatalities as the Lanlate Renaissance Group claimed that about 10 persons were killed and 25 others abducted by suspected herdsmen in the Ibarapa area of the state in the last two years. Top of the victims were Dr. Fatai Aborode, a businessman and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs. Sherifat Adisa and her cousins who were abducted and later mauled.

The collective failure of government’s security agencies in these states was the precursor of the creation of the Amotekun to perform complementary roles, and consequent emergence of Sunday Adeyemo alias Sunday Igboho.

While the government’s role in preventing the Hobbesian state of anarchy is undeniable, their failure is responsible for the current frustration, anger, aggression by Igboho and his ilk. It is instructive that the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and other stakeholders like the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) finally comprehend the wordings and intent of the governor’s directive in conformity with security and welfare of all citizens as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

With the initial apprehension now out of the way, it is strongly recommended that the governors and all stakeholders must be resolutely committed to implementing the agreement, register herdsmen, avoid night and open grazing and exhibit internal security.

Regrettably, some presidency officials have myopically singled out the “quit notice” out of Akeredolu’s several measures to tame the criminals in Ondo forest, describing it as atavistic and cruel,” it is noteworthy that a robust and unbiased study of the statement indicated that it was conditional and would only affect herdsmen who might spawn the registration. While obtrusive open grazing is archaic in all parts of the world, we found it highly disconcerting that the governor’s comprehensive measures, including ban on night grazing, underage herding, incursion into farmlands, taken within his constitutional powers were widely condemned by presidential aides.

Their remarks not only query their regard for lives being lost daily, and speak to their insensitivity to the multi-ethic and multicultural nature of the country, but attest to a misunderstanding of the governor’s register-or-quit order, on the grounds that it violates Section 41 of the Constitution respecting freedom of movement and residency.

It must be placed on record that years ago, Lagos State government commenced registration of its residents in the interest of the general public. Regarding the Ondo issue, the provisions of Sub- Section 2 also validate imposition of restriction on residency or movement of “anyone who has committed or is reasonably suspected to have committed a criminal offence.” With the current fragility of the country and in respect for the rights of fellow citizens, every Nigeria must avoid the bullying, provocative and divisive statements like one credited to the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, that “all the lands in this country belong to the Fulani.”

The Federal Government should call this group to order and ensure they discontinue this perennial resistance of state government efforts as noticed in 2016, when Governor Ayo Fayose, signed into law the “Prohibition of Cattle and Other Ruminants Grazing,” and Governor Samuel Ortom’s action in 2017 after the mauling of 90 residents by suspected herdsmen. From the preponderance of intelligence available to state governments, herdsmen and some criminals are arrowheads of these killings, making it more imperative for President Muhammadu Buhari to openly condemn the act and revisit the creation of cattle ranches in place of this rancorous and archaic open grazing along with its characteristic threat to life and food security.

Possible impact of Africa’s policy migration on security in the sub-region should also be revisited because of the transnational nature of crimes, more so when criminality is not peculiar to any tribe or region. President Buhari must provide leadership in this regard while his aides stop combustible remarks capable of fuelling ethnic disaffection.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ibadan officer’s killing: Oyo Police on red alert to arrest attackers

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Following the killing of a Police Corporal attached to the Ikolaba Police Station, Ibadan, by some yet-to-be identified gunmen Friday night, the Oyo State Police Command yesterday said that its personnel have been on the trail of the killers.   Some hoodlums had attacked two officers attached to the station, who were on duty close […]
News Top Stories

Bill Gates: It’s evil to link me with COVID-19 creation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Microsoft cofounder turned philanthropist, Bill Gates, has described as “crazy and evil” the attempt to link him with the creation of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Gates, a billionaire, said he has been taken aback by the volume of “crazy” and “evil” conspiracy theories about him spreading on social media on the COVID-19 pandemic. Gates, in an interview […]
Business Top Stories

Union Bank posts N15.9bn pretax profit in 9 months

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Union Bank has announced its unaudited financial statements for third quarter ended September 30, 2020 with profit before tax up two per cent to N15.9 billion from N15.5 billion in 2019. Gross earnings were up six per cent for the nine months to N118.8 billion from N111.9 billion posted in 2019, driven by an increase […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica