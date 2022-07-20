Herdsmen attack Alao-Akala’s farm, abduct supervisor

…demand N100m

Gunmen said to be Fulani herdsmen have invaded a farm belonging to the late former Oyo State Governor Adebayo Alao Akala, kidnapping the supervisor. Christopher Bakare was reportedly kidnapped at TDB farms in Jabata, Surulere Local Government Area on Saturday evening and whisked away to an unknown destination. It was learnt that his abductors had contacted his family demanding a ransom of N100 million. A very close source to the Alao-Akala family confirmed the abduction yesterday, adding that the matter had been reported to the police. Another source said: “We have been trying to negotiate with them even though the police have been informed.” The Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday. Adewale said they had commenced an investigation on the incident. “The incident is under investigation and close monitoring. Updates would be provided accordingly, please,” he said.

