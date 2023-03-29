News

Herdsmen Attack: Bayelsa seeks security presence in affected communities

Bayelsa State government has urged service commanders in the state to immediately mobilize and deploy their operatives in Zarama and Okordia communities to forestall escalation of security concerns following recent attacks by herdsmen in the area.

Speaking on Tuesday at a meeting with some stakeholders of Okordia, Zarama and Biseni clans, as well as security service commanders at his office in Yenagoa, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, assured that government was doing everything to restore normalcy in the affected communities.

The Deputy Governor, in a statement issued by his media aide, Doubara Atasi, reminded the public, particularly herders of the existence of the state anti-open grazing law that must be obeyed by all and sundry.

He added that while the present administration would continue to provide the enabling environment for indigenes and non-indigenes to carry out their legitimate businesses, it would not condone any act capable of jeopardizing peace and security in the state.

