Metro & Crime

Herdsmen attack Benue IDPs camp, kill seven 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Seven persons have been confirmed dead, with many others injured, after armed Fulani herdsmen attacked Abagena community housing Internally Displaced Persons camp in Makurdi Local government Area of Benue State.
It was learnt that angry youths, who were enraged by the killings, took the Makurdi-Lafia road to protest on Tuesday morning, blocking the roads with the dead bodies.
Reacting, the State Governor, Samuel Ortom in a statement, described the attack on the IDPs camp as inhuman, barbaric and unacceptable.
The governor called on President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to his responsibility of protecting Nigerians.
He lamented that in the last two weeks, over seventy persons had been killed in Makurdi Local Government alone, while various communities across Benue were suffering from same militia herdsmen.
Ortom also called for urgent action against the activities of militia herdsmen across the country.
“If the Federal Government had taken the issue of militia herders seriously, it wouldn’t have escalated to this level,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos to demolish 102 distressed buildings next week

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Flummoxed by the incessant collapse of buildings, Lagos State government may from next week demolish about 102 distressed buildings.   According to a New Telegraph investigation, the affected 102 distressed buildings, which have been identified and marked, cut across all the local government areas of the state, having failed integrity tests.   Further investigation has […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protest: Kwara issues cheques to 48 looted businesses

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin   Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has presented cheques of varying amounts of grants (nonrefundable) to 48 businesses whose shops were looted following the October ENDSARS protest in Ilorin, the state capital, with the highest beneficiary getting a grant of N17 million, the middle earner getting N15 million, and the lowest […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest 500 people for not wearing face masks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwo Jimoh No fewer than 500 people have been arrested by police in Lagos State for not wearing face marks in various part of the state. The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded the suspects      Monday at the Command’s headquarters in Ikeja, said anybody seen walking on the road, dancing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica