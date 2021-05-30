Herdsmen attack Ebonyi-Benue border communities, kill 20 

No fewer than 20 persons in three communities in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State were on Sunday killed by suspected herdsmen.

The three communities Ndiobasi, Odoke and Obakotara, all have common boundaries with Ardo Local Government Area in Benue State.

The herdsmen were said to have invaded the communities from Benue State at 3am on Sunday.

Many were sliced with machetes and are currently receiving treatment at Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki 2 (FETHA) and a health centre close to the scene of the incidents, AMURT.

AMURT issued a post on its social media handle on the matter thus: “Terrible scenes at Ohagelode Health Centre this morning. An attack on an Izzi village inside Benue State, allegedly by herdsmen, resulted in many casualties. Many were carried all the way to Ohagelode Health Centre.

“The Uloanwu ambulance was called and 11 – six adults and five children – were transported to AEFUTHA in Abakaliki Sadly two children already died after reaching AEFUTHA. An AMURT team of doctors, led by Dr. Omogo, the MD of AMURT has rushed to Ohagelode. We are trying to support the wounded carried to AEFUTHA.”

A resident of one of the communities, Uchenna Okpokwu told New Telegraph that 30 persons were slaughtered in Ndiobasi by the herdsmen.

Like this: Like Loading...