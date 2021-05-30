Metro & Crime

Herdsmen attack Ebonyi-Benue border communities, kill 20 

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

No fewer than 20 persons in three communities in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State were on Sunday killed by suspected herdsmen.

The three communities Ndiobasi, Odoke and Obakotara, all have common boundaries with Ardo Local Government Area in Benue State.

The herdsmen were said to have invaded the communities from Benue State at 3am on Sunday.

Many were sliced with machetes and are currently receiving treatment at Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki 2 (FETHA) and a health centre close to the scene of the incidents, AMURT.

AMURT issued a post on its social media handle on the matter thus: “Terrible scenes at Ohagelode Health Centre this morning. An attack on an Izzi village inside Benue State, allegedly by herdsmen, resulted in many casualties.  Many were carried all the way to Ohagelode Health Centre.

“The Uloanwu ambulance was called and 11 – six adults and five children – were transported to AEFUTHA in Abakaliki Sadly two children  already died after reaching AEFUTHA. An AMURT team of doctors, led by Dr. Omogo, the MD of AMURT has rushed to Ohagelode.  We are trying to support the wounded carried to AEFUTHA.”

A resident of one of the communities, Uchenna Okpokwu told New Telegraph that 30 persons were slaughtered in Ndiobasi by the herdsmen.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Extra- judicial Killings: Benin Court sentences dismissed Police Constable to death

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

A High Court sitting in Benin City, has sentenced to death by hanging, a dismissed Police Constable, Joseph Omotosho attached to the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squared (SARS), Edo State  Command.   He was accused of conspiring in the extra-judicial killings of a car dealer, Benson Obodeh, alongside four others who took to flight during the […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits abduct Pastor in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

*Demand N60m ransom Armed Bandits have abducted the Pastor in Charge of Shiyona Baptist Church, Ugwan Saye in Yakila community in Tegina, Rafi Local Government area of Niger State. It was learnt that the Cleric, Reverend Yohanna Gyang Bitrus, was abducted at about 2pm on Thursday by armed bandits numbering over 20. According to a […]
Metro & Crime

Youths protest, block major highway in Ondo over incessant accidents

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

The busy Owo-Ikare highway in the Northern Senatorial district of Ondo State was on Sunday blocked by irate youths protesting the incessant accidents on the route. The youths, who were angered by the continued loss of lives on the road, decried the manner at which avoidable deaths were being recorded on the highway. The Owo-Ikare […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica