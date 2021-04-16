Metro & Crime

Herdsmen attack three Benue villages kill six; scores injured, displaced

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Suspected armed Fulani bandits have launched a fierce attack on three villages, including Tse Abe, Tse-Ugbadu and Goh, in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State leaving at least six people dead with many others injured and displaced.
The attack, which took place at about 1 am on Tuesday, came weeks after military forces from the Nigeria Army invaded Konshisha Local Government Area burning down houses and killing eight people in reprisal for the killing of 12 soldiers.
A source from the local government hinted New Telegraph that the insurgents, who made incursion into the area from the neighbouring Nasarawa State, were not carrying cattle but weapons.
“They (the herders) came in from Nasarawa State and entered Naka, headquarters of the local government through a village called Kekele – Mbakyoondo and some people who saw them coming from afar, started running to save their lives. They were not with cows but weapons.
“As I speak with you now, several people have been displaced and their whereabouts unknown.”
A witness, who identified herself as Mrs. Eunice Tyokosu, said: “The gunmen started their attack at 2pm at Goh where a wake was on going killing people and they later attacked Tse Abe and Tse Ugbadu unchallenged  after series of calls were put across the military in the area,” she said.
Chairman of Gwer West Local Government Area, Mrs. Grace Igbabon, confirmed the gruesome attack and killing saying six people were killed by the herders and several others displaced.

