News

Herdsmen Attacks: 15 Edo communities, CSOs, barricade Benin-Lagos Road

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

Fed up with the incessant attacks by Fulani herdsmen in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State in recent time, 15 affected communities in collaboration with some Civil Society Organisations, Wednesday, barricaded the busy Lagos-Benin Expressway in protest.

The communities said herdsmen activities have resulted in killings, destructions of farm produce and forceful evictions from their ancestral homes.

Some of the communities include: Odiguetue, Ofintebe, Igolo, Okokuo, Abumwenre I and II, Obarenren, Uhiere, Uyimo I and II.

The protest, which lasted for several hours, led to severe gridlock in that axis.

Speaking for the communities and for the civil rights groups, Barr. Osagie Obayuwana, said, they are worried about the looming crisis brewing in the various communities in the state, orchestrated by armed herdsmen noting that urgent steps need to be put in place to checkmate them before it snowballs into a full blown crisis in the state.

“We want the whole world to know the experience our people have had for quite some time now.

“We are zeroing in on Ovia North East communities. About 15 communities have been under siege for some years. Farmers have been prevented from going to their farms, another planting season is going away, they have been sentenced to hunger, farmers and their families and this has an implication for the larger society.

“It is one of the reasons the price of food is rising beyond the reach of even those in the middle class,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2021: APC must rebuild to strengthen democracy–Buni

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

…says party’ll release congresses, convention time-table The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the party would be rebuilt to strengthen the democracy in the country. The Committee, which gave this as its road map for 2021, also said it would soon release time-table for the congresses and […]
News

Senate queries Federal Mortgage Bank over irregular award of N3bn contract 

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja 

*Summons former MD The Senate Committee on Public Accounts has querried the Federal Mortgage Bank over what it described as irregular award of N3 billion contract in four phases. The Chairman of Public Accounts Committee of the apex legislative Chamber, Senator Mathew   Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South), anchored the query on the 2018 Auditor-General’s Report.   Following […]
News

Lagos begins disbursement of N1bn to tourism

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government yesterday commenced the payment of N1 billion seed capital promised by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for investment in the tourism and hospitality sector in the state to help drive new growth in the sector. Disturbed by the negative impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic on the tourism and entertainment sector, Governor Sanwo-Olu had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica