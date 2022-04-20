Herdsmen Attacks: 15 Edo communities, CSOs, barricade Benin-Lagos Road

Fed up with the incessant attacks by Fulani herdsmen in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State in recent time, 15 affected communities in collaboration with some Civil Society Organisations, Wednesday, barricaded the busy Lagos-Benin Expressway in protest.

The communities said herdsmen activities have resulted in killings, destructions of farm produce and forceful evictions from their ancestral homes.

Some of the communities include: Odiguetue, Ofintebe, Igolo, Okokuo, Abumwenre I and II, Obarenren, Uhiere, Uyimo I and II.

The protest, which lasted for several hours, led to severe gridlock in that axis.

Speaking for the communities and for the civil rights groups, Barr. Osagie Obayuwana, said, they are worried about the looming crisis brewing in the various communities in the state, orchestrated by armed herdsmen noting that urgent steps need to be put in place to checkmate them before it snowballs into a full blown crisis in the state.

“We want the whole world to know the experience our people have had for quite some time now.

“We are zeroing in on Ovia North East communities. About 15 communities have been under siege for some years. Farmers have been prevented from going to their farms, another planting season is going away, they have been sentenced to hunger, farmers and their families and this has an implication for the larger society.

“It is one of the reasons the price of food is rising beyond the reach of even those in the middle class,” he said.

