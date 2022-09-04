Metro & Crime

Herdsmen attacks claimed 5,000 lives in Benue, says group

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

No fewer than 5, 000 people, including women and children, have been reportedly killed and about two million others displaced following attacks on communities in Benue State by Fulani herdsmen in five years, the Benue People of Conscience (B-PoC) has claimed.

In a statement Sunday by its Chairman John Orshio and Secretary Tersoo Iorbee, the group also said the victims lost worth N500 billion.

It frowned on the Federal Government’s lackadaisical posture towards addressing the humanitarian challenges that grounded farming and social activities in the affected communities.

The group urged the central government to redeem its N10 billion pledge to the state to facilitate the reconstruction of the ravaged homes, schools and hospitals and eventual safe return of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their homes.

It said: “Deaths occasioned by herdsmen attacks on communities in Benue State have been officially placed at over N5, 000.

“Our investigation has revealed that property, farms as well as farm produce estimated to have been lost to this madness across the state has been put at about N500 billion, a modest estimate because it could be more.

“To make matters worse, since the attacks started, the Federal Government has failed to redeem its pledge of N10 billion to assist affected communities in rebuilding schools, hospitals and homes that were damaged by herdsman militia to enable them to start life afresh.

“Recently, we heard that Katsina State, the home of President Muhammadu Buhari, had allegedly received about N6.25 billion for the establishment of ranches in the state.

“Part of the sum we also learnt will be used for the construction of schools, health centres and veterinary clinics in areas affected by herdsmen attacks in Katsina State.

“If the report is anything to go by, then we wonder why the Federal Government is yet to redeem a pledge of N10 billion it promised Benue, years ago to enable it to take care of similar issues in the state.

“The only succour that the IDPs have had is the monthly disbursement of food and non-food items to them by the Samuel Ortom administration through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

We had no hand in Lekki Toll Plaza blackout – EKEDC

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Eko Electricity Distribution Company has said it did not stop power supply in the Admiralty Toll Plaza on Lekki -Epe Expressway, Lagos, on October 20. 2020. Recall that on October 20, Lekki tollgate was cut off from supply when some army officers shot at peaceful protesters. In a statement by its General Manager, […]
Metro & Crime

Driver chops off, swallows taskforce man’s finger in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

…it’s terrible, barbaric – Commissioner A driver in Ebonyi State on Tuesday chopped off a finger of a member of the state taskforce team of the Ministry of Capital City Development to escape arrest. The driver is also said to have swallowed the finger of the taskforce man, Iboko Kenneth, and escaped. The incident occurred […]

Matawelle)
Metro & Crime

Zamfara building 147 PHCs, 14 women clinics –Matawalle

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Governor Bello Matawalle said his administration was constructing 147 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) across the 147 wards of the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State. Matawalle disclosed this yesterday while inaugurating the headquarters of the Zamfara State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (ZACHEMA) in Gusau. He said: “So far, we have made modest efforts in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica