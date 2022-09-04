Herdsmen attacks claimed 5,000 lives in Benue, says group

No fewer than 5, 000 people, including women and children, have been reportedly killed and about two million others displaced following attacks on communities in Benue State by Fulani herdsmen in five years, the Benue People of Conscience (B-PoC) has claimed.

In a statement Sunday by its Chairman John Orshio and Secretary Tersoo Iorbee, the group also said the victims lost worth N500 billion.

It frowned on the Federal Government’s lackadaisical posture towards addressing the humanitarian challenges that grounded farming and social activities in the affected communities.

The group urged the central government to redeem its N10 billion pledge to the state to facilitate the reconstruction of the ravaged homes, schools and hospitals and eventual safe return of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their homes.

It said: “Deaths occasioned by herdsmen attacks on communities in Benue State have been officially placed at over N5, 000.

“Our investigation has revealed that property, farms as well as farm produce estimated to have been lost to this madness across the state has been put at about N500 billion, a modest estimate because it could be more.

“To make matters worse, since the attacks started, the Federal Government has failed to redeem its pledge of N10 billion to assist affected communities in rebuilding schools, hospitals and homes that were damaged by herdsman militia to enable them to start life afresh.

“Recently, we heard that Katsina State, the home of President Muhammadu Buhari, had allegedly received about N6.25 billion for the establishment of ranches in the state.

“Part of the sum we also learnt will be used for the construction of schools, health centres and veterinary clinics in areas affected by herdsmen attacks in Katsina State.

“If the report is anything to go by, then we wonder why the Federal Government is yet to redeem a pledge of N10 billion it promised Benue, years ago to enable it to take care of similar issues in the state.

“The only succour that the IDPs have had is the monthly disbursement of food and non-food items to them by the Samuel Ortom administration through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).”

