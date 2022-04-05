Herdsmen attacks: I can’t go to my home anymore – Benue ethnic leader

The President-General of Benue State’s socio-cultural organisations, retired Controller of Prisons, CP Iorbee Ihagh has cried out that his village has been taken over by militia herdsmen in Moon area of Kwande Local Government Area making it difficult for him to go home. CP Ihagh told New Telegraph in an exclusive telephone interview that many residents have also lost their homes.

He disclosed that all his houses have been completely burnt down. The state’s ethnic leader, who condemned pockets of attacks on other communities across the state, expressed concern over imminent hunger that would befall the state if the on-going killings are not brought under control.

He also lamented the growing number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) which has risen to about two million in the state in recent times. “I have not been able to go home for many years now; all my houses have been destroyed by the herdsmen.

Three of my houses have been burnt, everything has been carted away and now they have taken over all five council wards in the Turan community.

“Again, let me tell you, there is going to be hunger this year because our people are no longer farming and we are the food basket of the nation,” he pointed out.

Ihagh wondered why the Federal Government has not released the N10 billion it promised the state government barely four years ago to help in the resettlement of IDPs, adding that the state government lacks the capacity to handle the challenge.

The ethnic leader, however, commended the efforts of troops of Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) and other security agencies towards the protection of lives and property of the people, adding that the Anti-Grazing Law validly promulgated by the state government is the only panacea to curbing attacks on farmers and applauded other states of the federation for keying into the now widely accepted law.

