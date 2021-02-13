News

Herdsmen attacks: Ogun community sends SOS to Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Residents of Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State yesterday sent a save our soul call to Governor Dapo Abiodun over incessant killings and destruction of their farms by Fulani herdsmen. This is coming after a farmer, Dele Olowoniyi and two others were reportedly killed this week by the suspected herdsmen believed to be of Fulani extraction.

The residents in a letter dated, February 9, addressed to the governor and signed by the Chairman of the Transitional Committee of the Imeko- Afon Local Government Area, Olusola Oke, appealed to come to their rescue and safe them from the marauding herdsmen.

They asked the governor to come to their aid , claiming that they now sleep with their eyes open as they do not know when the Fulani herdsmen would come and attack again The letter titled “Situation report on the activities of Fulani Herdsmen in Imeko- Afon Local Government Area, Ogun State, save our soul” partly read: “The situation in Imeko Afon local government area has become a great cause of concern and it is affecting the daily activities of people at Imeko/ Afon.

“Imeko Afon being a border town has so many influxes of tribes of which the Fulani herdsmen have become a threat to lives and properties at Imeko/ Afon without any recourse to the indigenes. “The Fulani herdsmen have become a security risk to the indigene as a result of their nefarious activities through destruction of farm lands, properties and violent attacks on the people of Imeko Afon.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

1,514 graduates apply for Lagos internship programme

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government yesterday said that no fewer than 51,514 graduates had applied for its Graduates Internship Placement Programme (LASGIPP), an employability programme to tackle unemployment in the state.   This was even as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu vowed that his administration would continue to create opportunities that would change the narrative about the nation’s graduates […]
News

Ondo guber: Buhari endorses Akeredolu, tasks APC on fairness

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…urges INEC to observe COVID-19 protocols at polls President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday endorsed the candidature of the incumbent governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, for the oncoming governorship election in the state. The President, who presented the party’s flag to Akeredolu at the Presidential Villa, also charged the ruling party to work diligently and […]
News

N2.4bn Internet fraud: FBI seeks help to arrest 6 Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) on Saturday said it was seeking assistance in finding six Nigerians wanted for their involvement in fraudulent activities worth over N2.3bn ($6m). “Help the #FBI find ​six Nigerian nationals wanted for their involvement in ​business​ email ​compromise (BEC) schemes resulting in over $6 ​million in losses,” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica