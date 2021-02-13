Herdsmen attacks: Ogun community sends SOS to Abiodun

Residents of Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State yesterday sent a save our soul call to Governor Dapo Abiodun over incessant killings and destruction of their farms by Fulani herdsmen. This is coming after a farmer, Dele Olowoniyi and two others were reportedly killed this week by the suspected herdsmen believed to be of Fulani extraction.

The residents in a letter dated, February 9, addressed to the governor and signed by the Chairman of the Transitional Committee of the Imeko- Afon Local Government Area, Olusola Oke, appealed to come to their rescue and safe them from the marauding herdsmen.

They asked the governor to come to their aid , claiming that they now sleep with their eyes open as they do not know when the Fulani herdsmen would come and attack again The letter titled “Situation report on the activities of Fulani Herdsmen in Imeko- Afon Local Government Area, Ogun State, save our soul” partly read: “The situation in Imeko Afon local government area has become a great cause of concern and it is affecting the daily activities of people at Imeko/ Afon.

“Imeko Afon being a border town has so many influxes of tribes of which the Fulani herdsmen have become a threat to lives and properties at Imeko/ Afon without any recourse to the indigenes. “The Fulani herdsmen have become a security risk to the indigene as a result of their nefarious activities through destruction of farm lands, properties and violent attacks on the people of Imeko Afon.

Like this: Like Loading...