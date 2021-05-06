Herdsmen attacks’ve overstretched security agencies in Benue – Security Council

*To strengthen vigilante groups to stem attacks

The Benue State Security Council Thursday said that the renewed attacks on the people by armed herdsmen have overstretched security agencies in the state.

To this end, the council resolved to strengthen and fully enforce the “Law to Provide for the Establishment of Community Volunteer Guards (Vigilante) and for the Purposes Connected Therewith” which was enacted in the year 2000 to help curtail the worsening insecurity challenges affecting the state from external aggressors.

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this while briefing journalists at the end of the meeting he presided over at the Government House in Makurdi.

“The meeting resolved that the renewed attacks on the people by armed herdsmen have overstretched security agencies in the state.

“Therefore, the Benue State government should fully enforce the “Law to Provide for the Establishment of Community Volunteer Guards (Vigilante) and for the Purposes Connected Therewith” which was enacted in the year 2000.

“All the vigilante must carry weapons that are licenced so that anytime there are external aggressiors there must be able to rise up to defend themselves”.

He said that the security council meeting was mandated to support the vigilante with logistics as provided in the law.

