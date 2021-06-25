Herdsmen: Benue CAN, Foundation donate artificial limbs to disabled persons

Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in conjunction with Ishk Tolaram Foundation and Centre for Advocacy for disabled victims of suspected Fulani militant attacks among others yesterday flagged off the donation of free artificial limbs to the disabled persons.

At least, 300 victims including children, men and women are benefitting from the programme. Speaking at the event in Makurdi, state’s Chairman of CAN, Rev. Akpen Leva, the aim of the programme is to assist people with disabilities as a result of herdsmen attacks whose hands were cut off by the herders and so this programme is aimed at giving them artificial limbs to help them move in the society to make life more convenient and comfortable to them”. He said: “That is why I approached the NGO which is partnering with the Indan Foundation to come and donate the artificial limbs to the disabled persons in the state.

About 300 people are benefitting from the exercise.” Team Leader and National President of People Living With Disabilities, Ellen Thompson, said the goal of the programme was, “to advance the cause of persons with disabilities and to help them live and enjoy life on an equal basis with their able counterparts.”

She identified causes of disability to include: Vascular disease due to diabetes, criminal attack on individuals, birth defects like children born without legs, accidents, leg ulcer, infection, gangrene, leprosy, cancer and lack of affordable medical treatment, leading some to resort to traditional medicine among others. He added: “In addition to time and money constraints, many amputees had familial and psychological issues that make them always conscious of their disability; that make them lost the ability to do many things, losing confidence and it will viewed differently by family friends and community.

“But now with the donation of free artmcial limbs they can be easily be integrated in the society and fend for myself instead of being dependent or begging from the streets.” She thanked the donor partner Ishk Tolaram Foundation for their good works to Nigerian Persons With Disabilities, may God reward them and Akpen and others.

He said: “I am saying thank you the media for their good works of breaking barriers between PWD and their non-disabilities counter parts and I am thanking everyone present and God bless. Head of Department of Ishk Limb Centre, Mr. Bidlan Jalprakash, said it cost the Foundation $150 to handle one victim. Some of the beneficiaries including a 25 year old Barnabas Silas Dakup from Mango local government area of Plateau State who lost hand and leg in an accident, James Tarza, 30, from Gwer West local government area of Benue State who spoke to New Telegraph, expressed happiness for the gesture and commended both CAN and the Foundation for the assistance given them to enable become self reliant.

