Herdsmen butcher farmer in Ebonyi community

Suspected herdsmen on Sunday attacked a farmer, Okeke Nkemjika in his farm in Amaeze community, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Nkemjika is from the neighbouring Lokpanta community, but he is based in the Amaeze community.

He was attacked at a palm plantation in the community where he was working as the plantation keeper.

A resident of the community, Egwu Chibueze told our correspondent that the herdsmen had been terrorising the community for some time now.

He said that on that fateful day, the herdsmen numbering about five had been spotted in the night around a quarry site located in the community.

He said: “In the early hours of today I got a call from the security officer at Yitter Quarry located at the former Setraco site at Umbro Ajanyim.

“He was complaining that he noticed the movement of five herdsmen with rifles and matchetes along the farm area as he came out in the night to go round the company,” he said

Egwu said he mobilized the youths and Police to go in search of the herdsmen.

 

