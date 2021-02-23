News

Herdsmen crisis: PDP moves to reconcile Bala/Ortom

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

At last, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has waded into the crisis between its two governors, Samuel Ortom of Benue State and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed.

The two governors have been at daggers drawn over the AK-47 carrying Fulani herdsmen, resulting in Ortom accusing Mohammed of planning to assassinate him.

But PDP in its tweeter handle, @OfficialPDPNig assured that it has waded into “the rift between Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed and his Benue State counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom.”

The party called for calm, adding that its “internal reconciliation mechanism introduced by the hierarchy of the party between the two governors subsists.”
PDP, however, urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to address the escalated security challenges in the country.

 

New Telegraph also learnt that the PDP Governors’ Forum has intervened into the matter and advised the two governors to sheath their swords.

