Herdsmen demand N100m to release abducted Benue pastor

*As Dep. Gov visits displaced victims

Suspected armed Fulani insurgents, who kidnapped Rev. Pastor JY Juku in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State Tuesday are demanding N100 million as a condition for his release.
New Telegraph learnt that Rev. Juku was abducted at about 2a.m. from his country home at Iorza Ukemberagya Tswarev in Logo Local Government Area of the state.
A family source confided in New Telegraph that the militants are saying that: “If the money is released to them, they will free the Pastor unhurt.”
Meanwhile, Benue State Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu Tuesday visited victims of the herdsmen attack on the Internally Displaced People’s (IDP) camp at Abagena in Makurdi Local Government, who are receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

